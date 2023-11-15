ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyMACCosmetics

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner.
MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner.

Recommended articles

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner.
MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner. Pulse Nigeria

GTCO Fashion Weekend drew in a diverse blend of fashion enthusiasts all over Africa, who came to experience the weekend for everything fashion. Featuring various styles and designs from notable designers including LaQuan Smith, Banke Kuku, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Sergio Hudson, Sukeina, Duaba Serwa, Huishan Zhang, Torlowei and BruceGlen, the fashion show showcased a fusion of creativity and style.

MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture.
MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the runway show, fashion weekend attendees enjoyed masterclasses led by industry experts in fashion and beauty, while an abundance of retail stores showcased a wide array of all things beauty and fashion.

MAC Cosmetics’ team of professionals lent their artistry to the Fashion Weekend runway, by creating makeup looks that seamlessly complemented the designs on display. The models were enhanced with expertly crafted looks that elevated the fashion experience and expressed the immersive fusion of style and beauty. The makeup artists also extended their expertise to notable influencers, including Powede and Henrietta Itepu, further increasing their creative contributions.

MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture.
MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture. Pulse Nigeria

In addition to their work on the runway, and as a prelude to the Fashion Weekend, MAC Cosmetics and GTCO generously sent exclusive gift boxes to influencers. The gift boxes included a selection of MAC Cosmetics’ most popular products, giving influencers the chance to experience the MAC’s high-quality makeup for themselves. MAC Cosmetics and GTCO also collaborated with the influencers to give away makeup gift boxes, allowing lucky winners to experience the innovation MAC Cosmetics is known for.

MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture.
MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

MAC Cosmetics is thrilled to have partnered with GTCO Fashion Weekend to create beautiful looks that celebrate African fashion and culture, and we look forward to inspiring people with the stunning looks we created.

#FeaturebyMACCosmetics

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Chef, Tope Maggie hits 135-hour cooking milestone

Nigerian Chef, Tope Maggie hits 135-hour cooking milestone

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner

The connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women

The connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women

Toxic traits of a man who’s prone to domestic violence

Toxic traits of a man who’s prone to domestic violence

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

5 ways to handle the 'workplace snitch' professionally

5 ways to handle the 'workplace snitch' professionally

7 habits of incredibly attractive women

7 habits of incredibly attractive women

7 types of bras every woman should own

7 types of bras every woman should own

4 reasons you shouldn't stay in an abusive relationship because of your kids

4 reasons you shouldn't stay in an abusive relationship because of your kids

Domino Pizza Deal: Get 50% price slash, and enjoy a seamless online experience

Domino Pizza Deal: Get 50% price slash, and enjoy a seamless online experience

Complications prompt diagnosis for 4 in 5 people living with diabetes in Nigeria

Complications prompt diagnosis for 4 in 5 people living with diabetes in Nigeria

Here's why you keep gaining weight while on birth control and how to prevent it

Here's why you keep gaining weight while on birth control and how to prevent it

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

Why some women get pregnant on a plan

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Period syncing is a phenomenon that has not been fully understood by scientists [AuntFlow]

Could period syncing be used to help women conceive or avoid pregnancy?

birth control implant insertion

Here's why you keep gaining weight while on birth control and how to prevent it