MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

True to the MAC DNA of artistry and inclusivity, he continued to remarkably showcase his creative artistry talent through various platforms and has successfully mentored junior and aspiring artists in store and within his community.

He was later promoted to Senior Event Team Artist for Mac Nigeria, and in that capacity, he has graced thousands of celebrity and influencer faces in Nigeria, including the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Nancy Isime, Debby Felix, Uche Pedro and many others.

He has also honed his artistry and skills through the years while working backstage at the top fashion shows in Nigeria - Lagos Fashion & Design Week and Arise Fashion Week. He continues to place his artistry and the MAC brand in the spotlight, and he is recognised as one of the leading talents in pop culture and fashion in Lagos.

When asked about his most memorable moments with the MAC brand over the 10 years of service “GP” stated that of the innumerable ones “My biggest moment was leading the MAC events team backstage for the first time at the Lagos Fashion and Design week, Arise Fashion week and now my second biggest is being selected as the Nigeria National Artist. I am delighted to be joining the MAC SSA Team; the role is exactly what I have been prepared for through my journey, and I hope to execute with excellence. I feel confident that I can make a significant contribution to the brand, and I am grateful for the opportunity you have given me.”

The Sub-Saharan Team is excited to welcome GodsPower to the MAC Cosmetics SSA Brand family. MAC Cosmetics is committed to providing customers with professional quality makeup products that stay true to its ethos of inclusivity, creativity and diversity. With the appointment of GodsPower, the company looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity and inspire customers to express themselves through makeup.