Lime: The health benefits of this fruit are incredible

However, owing to its medicinal properties, lime has been used for treating various illnesses for ages. It has also been used for the preparation of different cosmetics and health products from time immemorial till date.

And some of its health benefits include weight loss, improved digestion, reduced respiratory and urinary disorders, relief from constipation, treatment of scurvy, piles, peptic ulcer, gout, and gums. In addition, lime can be very useful when it comes to caring for the skin as well as the eyes.

Furthermore, it is important to note that lime is an excellent source of antioxidants; thus making it able protective agent to the body, by preventing damage caused by free radicals or chemicals that harm cells.

Here are some of the incredible health benefits of lime

1. It's an agent of skin care

The health benefit of lime juice and its natural oils for skin cannot be overemphasized when consumed orally or applied externally.

As a matter of fact, drinking warm lime water helps to hydrate the skin because the vitamin C and flavonoids in lime juice help rejuvenate the skin.

And if you care to, you can mix lime juice into your bathing water as it will leave you with a glow on your face and skin.

2. It fights infections

Infections come unnoticed and uninvited. And apart from the sexually transmitted ones, we’re always at risk of getting infected especially during the cold or rainy season.

So, if you really want to stay healthy and immune to infections, sip on lime juice throughout the day. Because the vitamin C and antioxidants in limes can strengthen your immune system and help your body fights off infections such as the cold and flu virus.

3. It treats arthritis

Studies have shown that one of the many causes of arthritis is an excess build-up of uric acid in the body.

And uric acid is one of the waste products that normal urination clears out of the body, but when too much of it builds up, it can make the pain and inflammation from arthritis even worse.

However, the citric acid found in limes helps dissolve uric acid; thereby increasing the amounts that are eliminated in the urine.

4. It fights against heart disease

Studies have shown that limes are a good source of magnesium and potassium, and magnesium and potassium do not only fight against potential heart disease, they also help promote heart health.

Particularly, potassium can naturally lower blood pressure and improve blood circulation, which reduces your risk of a heart attack and stroke.

In addition, the fiber and antioxidant content of limes do not only reduce bad cholesterol level, they also prevent the cholesterol from entering blood vessel which may cause blood vessel thickening.

5. It boosts immunity

It has been proven that limes are an excellent source of vitamin C. And as a matter of fact, just one lime can knock out nearly one-third of your vitamin C needs for the entire day.

Although it is well known that getting enough vitamin C in our diet is important for many aspects of health, the benefit of it when it comes to immunity cannot be overemphasized.