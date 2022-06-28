Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Oral sex is commonly called giving or getting head, and it typically means sucking on each other genitals to induce orgasms.

When a man is 'getting head', it is called a blow job or fellatio. When a woman is 'getting head', it is called cunnilingus.

Any sex without a condom is inherently risky, but what are your chances if it is oral sex?

HIV

When it comes to HIV, the chances of getting it from oral sex are relatively low but not impossible.

According to Very Well Mind, “the per exposure risk of infection is low, hovering at around 0.04%. This means that HIV might be passed on in one in 2,500 acts of oral sex.”

Gonorrhoea

Symptoms of gonorrhoea include pus-like discharge from the rectum, spots of bright red blood, anal itching, and difficult bowel movements.

Throat infections caused by gonorrhoea can be gotten through oral sex, and they are difficult to treat.

Giving oral sex or receiving it from someone who has gonorrhoea leads to the transmission.

Chlamydia

Symptoms of chlamydia include painful urination, pain in men's testes, vaginal discharge, painful sex, and blood after sex in women.

Chlamydia can be gotten from oral sex. A 2020 study in BMC Medicine showed that 13% of penile chlamydia cases are a result of oral sex.

Herpes

Herpes causes cold sores around lips, mouth, tongue, genitals and anus as well as tingling, itching and burning.

Both oral herpes and genital herpes can be transmitted through oral sex.

Giving and receiving oral sex with a partner with herpes in their anus, buttocks, and genitals can cause oral herpes.

Syphilis

Syphilis happens in stages. The first stage is a painful sore in your genitals, mouth or rectum, followed by a rash. The final stage usually involves damage to the heart, eyes or brain.

Syphilis can be transmitted via oral sex. Giving or receiving oral sex from a partner with syphilis sore or rash in the genitals or anus can cause syphilis.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, oral sex is not as safe as some people might think.