Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Many people think oral sex can protect them from different STIs, but is that true?

Oral sex is called outercourse [Healthline]

Penetration isn't the only type of sex neither is it the only way to get STIs.

Oral sex is commonly called giving or getting head, and it typically means sucking on each other genitals to induce orgasms.

When a man is 'getting head', it is called a blow job or fellatio. When a woman is 'getting head', it is called cunnilingus.

Any sex without a condom is inherently risky, but what are your chances if it is oral sex?

When it comes to HIV, the chances of getting it from oral sex are relatively low but not impossible.

According to Very Well Mind, “the per exposure risk of infection is low, hovering at around 0.04%. This means that HIV might be passed on in one in 2,500 acts of oral sex.

Symptoms of gonorrhoea include pus-like discharge from the rectum, spots of bright red blood, anal itching, and difficult bowel movements.

Throat infections caused by gonorrhoea can be gotten through oral sex, and they are difficult to treat.

Giving oral sex or receiving it from someone who has gonorrhoea leads to the transmission.

Symptoms of chlamydia include painful urination, pain in men's testes, vaginal discharge, painful sex, and blood after sex in women.

Chlamydia can be gotten from oral sex. A 2020 study in BMC Medicine showed that 13% of penile chlamydia cases are a result of oral sex.

Herpes causes cold sores around lips, mouth, tongue, genitals and anus as well as tingling, itching and burning.

Both oral herpes and genital herpes can be transmitted through oral sex.

Giving and receiving oral sex with a partner with herpes in their anus, buttocks, and genitals can cause oral herpes.

Syphilis happens in stages. The first stage is a painful sore in your genitals, mouth or rectum, followed by a rash. The final stage usually involves damage to the heart, eyes or brain.

Syphilis can be transmitted via oral sex. Giving or receiving oral sex from a partner with syphilis sore or rash in the genitals or anus can cause syphilis.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, oral sex is not as safe as some people might think.

Abstinence, making sure your partner gets tested before having consistent sexual relations, having one sexual partner, and using condoms and dental dams during oral sex can protect you.

Temi Iwalaiye

