She stayed with her friends Lisa and Ann, also from Nigeria, and their landlord, Angela (a White British Lady). Together, they were plunging deeper and deeper into debt and falling for many Johnny just come scams. They were paying for the sins of wicked Nigerian politicians."

"Lena gave them the plug for a care job, and things started to improve, yet she was determined to move to Swansea, which had a lower cost of living in August. She was a hustler, and the skye was her limit. She wouldn't rest till she adorned her Skin with Diamonds, had a Lex in her garage, and all the designer Steele boots they made. She trusted her mother, Marie, and would rise from the ashes like a Phoenix."

In this short story, are the names of porn sites and porn stars; Lacey London, Fake Taxi, Reality Kings, Porn Hub, Lisa Ann, Angela White, Deeper, Johnny Sins, Lena the Plug, August Skye, Hustler, Skin Diamond, Lex Steele, and Phoenix Marie. If you recognised them, you have a porn addiction like Gozie.

We spoke to Gozie, a former porn addict and collector about his addiction.

"My addiction was as hard as cocaine. At a point, I had over 3000 full-length pornographic movies from Brazzers, Reality Kings, BangBros, et al., with folders for over 50 pornstars; I knew all the top sites. I was following a porn award, the AVN Awards. Making notes of upcoming scenes like it was cinema."

"It all started in Junior Secondary School three, a time known as junior WAEC when we had a very long holiday. You know what they say—an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. I used to go to those roadside vendors and buy wrestling DVDs. No one introduced me to porn."

"I was just a naughty teenage boy discovering you can buy porn by the roadside. Do you know the guys that have VCDs and DVD stands? You buy a few wrestling videos, and you codedly ask for porn."

"Then you take it home and watch. There is the struggle of praying they don't take the light, and you can't get it out of the VCD and then you get busted by your family members - never happened though. I watched at night or when everyone had gone out."

"Soon after, phones and the internet took over. I and the boys in my class started sharing clips in school from Xvideos and Pornhub. Then I moved on to the exclusive sites. I never paid for a membership, though. When you know where to look, you can't spend money on porn, only it took my precious time."

"I was a porn pirate; you have to know where to get the full-length videos; if not, you hit a paywall on most websites after a few minutes. The beauty of porn for me was always the stories, and yes, the acting was bad, but I loved watching the full videos."

"It got to the point that I stopped even getting aroused by them. Check out the new and upcoming scenes. Bookmark the ones I would come back to later and collect videos of my favourites. It was religious, for example. I had over 100 Demi Sutra videos, accounting for at least 80% of the videos she had done in her professional career."

"I decided to stop because checking it first sapped my energy to start the day. More often than not, you get to wank off if you catch a new video from your favourite. Then the time it was taking to maintain the folders on my laptop."

"Spending more than 30 minutes in the morning watching porn is outrageous. Cumming really does sap energy so early in the morning, and I discovered that I needed to rub one off before I could sleep and after waking up."

"There was also the young boy in my head who screamed bloody murder at the sin against the Holy Spirit each time I finished wanking off from watching porn. So, I had to stop."

"It took me months of struggle to stop collecting porn, and I moved from a daily consumer to an occasional user."

"The best thing for me is the feeling of conquering a bad habit and the energy I have for other things, especially in the morning."

