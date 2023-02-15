ADVERTISEMENT
How to know if your consumption of porn and masturbation is ruining your life

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some tell-tale signs that your use of porn and masturbation is destructive?

Here's how porn might be ruining your life
Here's how porn might be ruining your life [Vistacreate]

According to brain scans, watching pornography has the same effects as drinking alcohol. When you masturbate to porn, a neurological pathway that releases pleasure hormones is activated just like when you drink alcohol or use recreational drugs.

Almost every human engages in the natural act of masturbation. However, a person who can't stop watching porn will masturbate at the same rate and intensity as a drug or alcohol addict.

What are some warning signs?

  • Even if you don't feel sexually stimulated, you still masturbate.
  • Your default response while experiencing unpleasant feelings, such as anger, worry, tension, or despair, is to masturbate for solace.
  • After masturbating, you experience guilt, discomfort, or upset.
  • Masturbation affects your relationships, work, and in personal life.
  • You might miss appointments, postpone activities, or leave social functions early to masturbate.
  • You engage in masturbating in public because you can't wait to get home.
  • You masturbate for hours to the point that you hurt yourself.
  • Your sex life becomes less fulfilling.
  • Relationship problems and you have little affection for your partner because of pornography and masturbation.
  • You experience erectile dysfunction.
  • A person engages in risky activity just to watch porn like viewing it in public.
  • You watch increasingly intense and weird types of porn.
  • Despite feeling angry or humiliated after seeing porn, you keep doing it.
  • You spend a lot of money on porn, for example, you are subscribed to many only fans' accounts.

If these describes you, then you need to get help.

