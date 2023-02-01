ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to know if you really have OCD

Temi Iwalaiye

If there is one thing young Nigerians are used to saying is that they have is OCD.

Here's how to know you have OCD [Shuttershock]
Here's how to know you have OCD [Shuttershock]

Young Nigerians say they have OCD because they have a general sense of cleanliness. But how does one really know if they have OCD?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Like every mental illness, a doctor has to diagnose a person with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

When you have OCD, you have a pattern of unpleasant thoughts and anxieties (Obsessions) that cause you to engage in repetitive behaviours (compulsions). These compulsive thoughts and behaviours disrupt daily life and cause severe distress.

These obsessions are intrusive, recurrent, and unwelcome, and they cause a great deal of distress or anxiety.

Ignoring your obsessions doesn't work as it makes you more upset and anxious. In the end, you are compelled to engage in obsessive behaviours to feel better. This feeds the OCD cycle, which results in more ritualistic behaviour.

  • Wondering whether you properly locked the door or turned off the gas
  • When things aren't in order or facing the right way, it causes a lot of stress.
  • Thoughts of running your car into a crowd of people
  • Feelings of acting improperly in public or yelling obscenities
  • Excess worry about dirt or contamination
  • Anxiety about uncertainty and ambiguous statements or events
  • Requiring symmetry and order in everything
  • Having uncontrollable thoughts of hurting others and yourself
  • Fear of getting sick after handling stuff that other people have touched

Compulsions are recurrent actions that you feel compelled to carry out if you have OCD. These recurrent actions, whether physical or mental, are intended to lessen anxiety brought on by your obsessions or avert negative outcomes.

When you are experiencing obsessive thoughts, you can create rules or rituals that you must adhere to in order to manage your anxiety. These compulsions are extreme and frequently have no connection to the

In order to manage your anxiety when you are having obsessive thoughts, you might make up some rules or rituals.

These compulsive behaviours are excessive and frequently have nothing to do with the issue they are meant to resolve. You may resolve obsessive thoughts by;

  • Arranging things in an orderly manner
  • Observing a rigid schedule
  • Asking for assurance or clarification constantly
  • Scrubbing your hands until your skin feels raw
  • Cleaning and laundering constantly
  • Checking
  • Counting
  • Confirming repeatedly that doors are locked
  • Repeatedly making sure the stove is turned off
  • Recognizing patterns in the numbers
  • Reciting a prayer, word, or phrase silently
  • Set all of your canned items on their sides.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know if you really have OCD

How to know if you really have OCD

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas take on the classic black pantsuit

Here’s why you keep having nightmares

Here’s why you keep having nightmares

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

How to make love: 5 difficult sex conversations couples should have

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

5 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your lover that cost almost nothing

Playing dress up: 5 outfit-inspired themes for a very fun party

Playing dress up: 5 outfit-inspired themes for a very fun party

5 strange holidays you probably never knew about

5 strange holidays you probably never knew about

Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

Sexually active people might be 'closer to God' - Scientists

Sexually active people might be 'closer to God' - Scientists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Nipple stimulation is enough to achieve climax

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it