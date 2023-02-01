How to know if you really have OCD

Like every mental illness, a doctor has to diagnose a person with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

When you have OCD, you have a pattern of unpleasant thoughts and anxieties (Obsessions) that cause you to engage in repetitive behaviours (compulsions). These compulsive thoughts and behaviours disrupt daily life and cause severe distress.

These obsessions are intrusive, recurrent, and unwelcome, and they cause a great deal of distress or anxiety.

Ignoring your obsessions doesn't work as it makes you more upset and anxious. In the end, you are compelled to engage in obsessive behaviours to feel better. This feeds the OCD cycle, which results in more ritualistic behaviour.

Examples of obsessions are;

Wondering whether you properly locked the door or turned off the gas

When things aren't in order or facing the right way, it causes a lot of stress.

Thoughts of running your car into a crowd of people

Feelings of acting improperly in public or yelling obscenities

Excess worry about dirt or contamination

Anxiety about uncertainty and ambiguous statements or events

Requiring symmetry and order in everything

Having uncontrollable thoughts of hurting others and yourself

Fear of getting sick after handling stuff that other people have touched

Compulsions are recurrent actions that you feel compelled to carry out if you have OCD. These recurrent actions, whether physical or mental, are intended to lessen anxiety brought on by your obsessions or avert negative outcomes.

When you are experiencing obsessive thoughts, you can create rules or rituals that you must adhere to in order to manage your anxiety. These compulsions are extreme and frequently have no connection to the

These compulsive behaviours are excessive and frequently have nothing to do with the issue they are meant to resolve.

