ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to do a natural colon cleanse at home

Samiah Ogunlowo

A natural colon cleanse can help rejuvenate the digestive system, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost overall health.

Proper hydration is good for colon health [Adobe Stock]
Proper hydration is good for colon health [Adobe Stock]

Maintaining digestive health is important for overall well-being, and a key aspect of this is ensuring that the colon functions efficiently.

Recommended articles

The colon, or large intestine, plays an important role in the body's waste removal process.

Over time, however, it can become sluggish due to poor diet, lack of exercise, and other factors.

A natural colon cleanse can help rejuvenate the digestive system, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five effective ways to perform a natural colon cleanse at home:

Fiber is essential for a healthy digestive system. It adds bulk to the stool and helps it move smoothly through the colon. High-fiber foods include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

High fibre Oatmeal [Wholefood Soulfood Kitchen]
High fibre Oatmeal [Wholefood Soulfood Kitchen] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits:

- Regular bowel movements: Fibre helps prevent constipation and promotes regularity.

- Detoxification: Fibre binds to toxins and helps eliminate them from the body.

- Gut health: Fibre supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

How to:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Diet: Add high-fiber foods into each meal. Start your day with a fibre-rich breakfast such as oatmeal topped with fruits.

- Supplements: Consider taking fibre supplements like psyllium husk if you struggle to get enough fibre from food.

Proper hydration is important for a healthy colon. Water helps soften stool and stimulates peristalsis, the muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract.

Benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Preventing constipation: Hydration softens stool, making it easier to pass.

- Detoxification: Hydration flushes out toxins from the digestive system.

- Overall health: Hydration supports all bodily functions, including digestion.

How to:

- Water intake: Aim to drink at least eight 8 glasses of water daily. Increase this amount if you are very active or if the weather is hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Hydrating foods: Include water-rich foods in your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges.

Certain herbal teas are known for their digestive health benefits. Ingredients like ginger, peppermint, and dandelion root can help cleanse the colon naturally.

Herbal teas [Nutra Tea]
Herbal teas [Nutra Tea] Pulse Nigeria

Benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT

- Digestive aid: Herbs like ginger and peppermint can soothe the digestive tract and promote bowel movements.

- Detoxification: Dandelion root helps the liver and colon eliminate waste.

- Relaxation: Teas can also provide a calming effect, reducing stress-related digestive issues.

How to:

- Daily routine: Drink a cup of herbal tea once or twice daily. Choose teas that specifically target digestive health.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Preparation: Brew fresh teas using loose herbs or high-quality tea bags.

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome. They help balance the bacteria in your intestines and improve digestive health.

Benefits:

- Gut health: Probiotics support the balance of good bacteria in the colon.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Improved digestion: Probiotics enhance nutrient absorption and prevent digestive disorders.

- Immune support: Probiotics boost the immune system by promoting a healthy gut.

How to:

- Foods: Include probiotic-rich foods in your diet, such as yoghurt, Garri, locust beans and kimchi.

- Supplements: Consider taking a high-quality probiotic supplement daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon water is a simple yet effective way to cleanse the colon. The acidity of lemon stimulates the digestive system and promotes detoxification.

Lemon slices in water [Gut Health]
Lemon slices in water [Gut Health] Pulse Nigeria

Benefits:

- Digestive health: Lemon water stimulates digestive enzymes and bile production.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Hydration: Lemon water enhances overall hydration, which is crucial for a healthy colon.

- Detoxification: Lemon water helps flush out toxins and supports liver function.

How to:

- Morning routine: Start your day with a glass of warm lemon water. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it on an empty stomach.

- Regular consumption: Drink lemon water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support digestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A natural colon cleanse can be a beneficial addition to your health routine and promote better digestion and overall well-being.

These simple, natural methods are easy to do and can lead to significant improvements in your digestive health.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 modern cities that are built on the ruins of ancient civilisation

5 modern cities that are built on the ruins of ancient civilisation

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

5 ways to do a natural colon cleanse at home

5 ways to do a natural colon cleanse at home

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

7 things you should never say to teenagers

7 things you should never say to teenagers

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

Cancer is a diagnosis that can change lives [Getty Images]

3 signs that the cancer is advanced and incurable

How to make okra water [CookingQueen]

5 reasons men who are over 30 must drink okra water

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment