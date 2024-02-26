ADVERTISEMENT
7 daily habits to reduce the risk of stomach inflammation

Samiah Ogunlowo

A healthy outside starts from the inside.

Eating Healthy [iStock]
Eating Healthy [iStock]

It can be caused by various factors such as stress, poor diet, infections, or certain medications.

Fortunately, there are several daily habits you can adopt to help reduce stomach inflammation and promote digestive health.

This article explores seven effective habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine to soothe your stomach and improve overall well-being.

One of the most important habits for reducing stomach inflammation is to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. Focus on consuming plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while limiting your intake of processed foods, fried foods, and sugary snacks.

Incorporate foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, such as leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, and nuts, to help reduce inflammation and support digestive health.

Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is essential for maintaining proper hydration and supporting digestive function. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, and consider adding herbal teas or infused water for added flavour and hydration.

Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or sugary beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration and exacerbate stomach inflammation.

Chronic stress can contribute to stomach inflammation by disrupting the balance of hormones and increasing inflammation in the body. Incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or spending time in nature.

Prioritise self-care and relaxation to help alleviate stress and promote overall well-being.

Alcohol and caffeine can irritate the stomach lining and exacerbate inflammation, leading to discomfort and digestive issues. Limit your intake of alcoholic beverages and caffeinated drinks, such as coffee, tea, and soda, and opt for healthier alternatives like herbal tea or water.

Be mindful of your consumption and listen to your body's signals to avoid overindulgence.

Certain foods can trigger or worsen stomach inflammation in sensitive individuals. Common trigger foods include spicy foods, acidic foods, dairy products, and processed foods high in fat and sugar.

Pay attention to how your body reacts to different foods and avoid those that cause discomfort or digestive issues. Keep a food journal to track your symptoms and identify potential trigger foods to avoid.

Overeating can put a strain on the stomach and digestive system, leading to inflammation and discomfort. Practice mindful eating and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues to avoid overeating.

Opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to help prevent bloating and improve digestion. Chew your food slowly and thoroughly to aid in digestion and reduce the risk of stomach inflammation.

Regular physical activity is essential for promoting overall health and well-being, including digestive health. Engage in moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

Exercise helps to stimulate digestion, reduce stress, and improve circulation, all of which can help reduce stomach inflammation and promote a healthy digestive system.

Incorporating these seven daily habits into your routine can help reduce stomach inflammation and promote digestive health. Listen to your body's signals, pay attention to how different habits affect your digestion, and make adjustments as needed to find what works best for you.

Prioritise your digestive health and take proactive steps to reduce stomach inflammation for a happier, healthier you.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

