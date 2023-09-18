ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Will Nigerians stop bleaching after skincare industry players were called out this year?

How skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin [aestheticskinblog]
How skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin [aestheticskinblog]

Recommended articles

It all started with a TikToker, Very Dark Blackman, this viral sensation is known for conversing in his singlet in a dark room with the ring light on. He called out Jenny'sGlow skincare for selling unlicensed products. He said National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) sealed up her store in Abuja for selling products without NAFDAC number, and that sparked endless reactions and banter. He also showed negative reviews from people who have used her products.

Oshaprapra White, 7D Whitening, and many other weird names are some of the tags used for these ‘organic’ products.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, many people have made these so-called organic skincare products, which are glorified bleaching creams, by putting substances like powdered milk, carrot, palm kernel oil, and many other strange substances in their products and selling them online.

These substances are abrasive on the skin and lead to hyperpigmentation, a condition where one area of your skin is darker than the rest, swollen red acne, spots on the face, and even liver damage.

ALSO READ: Jenny's Glow: Do they sell skin bleaching creams?

These skincare vendors use many popular celebrities and influencers—who do not even use the products—to market their products, enticing many people with legitimate skincare issues and those who want to become lighter in complexion.

These products sell because there is a market for them. A World Health Organization (WHO) study has revealed that the use of skin bleaching creams is prevalent among 77% of Nigerian women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, people have spoken against the dangers of using bleaching creams and buying these products, but there was something about how Very Dark Blackman, whom many people called the skincare Batman, spoke against these nefarious activities that eventually made people pay attention.

Now many more organic skincare brands will more likely seek NAFDAC's approval before selling a product to be used on the largest organ on the body, the skin, to avoid being called out by him, but will Nigerians listen and stop bleaching their skin?

Another scrooge in the skincare industry in Nigeria are the retailers of fake products. Many retailers are selling fake products to the public. With the rise of many skin enthusiasts like Hey Yoyo, SkinwithLolami, and the Skin Priest, people are starting to learn how to distinguish between a fake product and a real one. This year, many Nigerians discovered that their moisturiser, Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin, was fake because of a video posted by a Twitter skincare influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this, Cosrx itself responded and said you could only buy their original products from BuyButterng. That's commendable, but that’s not enough. Many retailers need access to original products as the markets are saturated with fake products, and fake products are as harmful as unlicensed products.

Many Nigerians use topical steroids like Funbact-A, which are drugs to be prescribed by a doctor and discontinued after a short time, because they want to look lighter in complexion. Overuse of these products can lead to skin thinning, stretch marks, easy bruising, dilated blood vessels, and, less commonly, increased hair growth.

One of the lessons yet to be learned by many Nigerians is that you can’t just buy any product because it’s trending and popular; you have to understand what’s suitable for your skin type, which sometimes involves seeing a dermatologist. Your friend’s or social media recommendation is not enough for you to gamble on your skin.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have a secret lover in the office

How to have a secret lover in the office

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

Calypso’s Premium Relaunch: A luxurious mix, sip experience for Lagos’ elite

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

5 unusual ways you can relieve stress

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

How Nigerian skincare merchants were exposed for damaging people's skin

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

The untold story of why red pandas are disappearing

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

These vegetables will help you lower your blood sugar

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

'I think my mother hates me' - Here's what to do when you feel this way

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women tend to put on weight after tying the knot [Masterfile]

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

It's totally normal to feel horny during your period [ABC]

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

You shouldn't wear a bra to bed [Pinterest]

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on

The truth about butt enhancement creams

The truth about butt enlargement creams