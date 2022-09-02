RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How important is the vagina's length and depth during s*x?

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever wondered what the length of a vagina is?

Here's why the vagina's length is important[shutterstock]

We are always talking about the length of a penis but never about vagina's depth. How important is the depth of the vagina?

The average vaginal depth, according to an article in the International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology is 3.77 inches (9.6 cm). The vagina's depth (from the opening to the tip of the cervix) can range up to 7 inches, although it varies depending on the circumstances.

If the vagina is too short or tight then it can cause some discomfort during sex but generally, it doesn’t matter.

A 2010 study printed in the International Urogynecology Journal sought to determine whether there was a connection between vaginal length, opening, size and sexual satisfaction. Researchers used medical records, an examination, and a questionnaire of 500 gynaecological patients aged 40 and older.

The study revealed no correlation between vaginal size and desire, arousal, orgasm, pain, or sexual satisfaction.

Just as men’s penis size changes, the same can be said of women.

Certain circumstances cause the vagina's size and depth to change. It can expand to make room for the insertion of a finger, a penis, or a tampon.

During, arousal it expands as more blood travels to the vagina during arousal. This results in the vagina lengthening and lifting of the cervix, or tip of the uterus, which makes room for a larger penis, finger, or sex object inside the vagina.

Does the vagina’s appearance change? No, it doesn’t. Even though age and hormones can make the labia appear smaller and cause a change of color. Whatever changes childbirth causes are only temporary.

In comparison to the average vagina, the average erect penis is around 33% longer. Although penis and vagina sizes can differ, these organs can typically fit into each other.

However, it needs to expand during intercourse if not sex will be painful or uncomfortable. That’s where lubrication and open conversation comes in.

