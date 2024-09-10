ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why you need sunscreen even when you’re staying indoors

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever wondered if you should apply sunscreen when you are staying indoors all day?

Using sunscreen indoors
Using sunscreen indoors

It is literally in the name - sunscreen, which might imply only being necessary when you are going out in the sun.

But then, the need for sun protection doesn’t disappear when you’re inside. Even when you're staying indoors, you also need to apply sunscreen. The major reason you need to do this is the fact that UVA rays can penetrate windows.

For better understanding, the sun emits two types of harmful rays—UVA and UVB. While UVB rays are responsible for sunburn and are blocked by glass, UVA rays can penetrate through windows and cause damage to your skin.

These rays cause premature ageing, fine lines, and wrinkles, and can increase the risk of skin cancer over time. This means, if you're sitting near a window or spending time in a room with lots of natural light, your skin is still exposed to UVA rays and you need to use sunscreen.

In addition to the above, you also need to wear sunscreen indoors as it can help treat the cumulative effect of sun damage. Even short bursts of UV exposure over time can lead to long-term damage.

Whether you’re stepping outside for a quick errand, standing near a sunny window, or basking in artificial light, these moments add up. Consistent sunscreen use, even indoors, helps protect your skin from this gradual damage.

The Bottom line is, even when staying indoors, your skin is vulnerable to various forms of light exposure that can cause premature ageing, pigmentation, and other skin issues. This means sunscreen is also needed when you are doing your daily skincare routine.

It is a small step that provides big benefits for maintaining healthy, youthful skin in the long run.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

