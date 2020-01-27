Oily skin is the result of the overproduction of sebum from sebaceous glands, which makes the skin feel greasy, can be rough in texture with a visible pores.

Sebum isn’t all bad since it helps protect and moisturize your skin and keep your hair shiny and healthy. Too much sebum, however, may lead to oily skin, which can lead to clogged pores and acne. Most people experience a slight increase in sebum production in the warmer months. Oily skin is less prone to wrinkles and other signs of ageing primarily because the oil tends to lock the moisture into the epidermis which is the outermost layer of the skin.

The solution for this is to keep the oil production in control by following some simple beauty and skin care tips for oily skin. Today's article will show you the beauty tips you need for an oily skin.

1. Say 'yes' to daily cleansing

One of the tried and tested ways to control excess oil is to cleanse it and keep it clean at all times.Cleansing your face twice daily – once in the morning and once in the evening is a must. You might be tempted to use a cleansing facewash during the day if you have excessively oily skin, but refrain from doing so; you don’t want to strip your skin of natural oils. Gel-based or foaming cleansers is the best of the tips for oily skin. Look for cleansers/face washes that are oil-free.

2. Use a toner after

Toning daily will help in eliminating excess oil and banishing dirt from your skin. Skin care with rosewater is very good toner. Even a good alcohol-free drugstore brand can be used for regulating sebum. Toners are water-based and comprise of astringents that hydrate and soothe skin.

3. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliating your skin will help remove build-up of dirt and dead skin cells that can cause flare-ups. It is imperative to exfoliate oily skin once or twice a week. This is another one of the very important oily skin tips. The excess sebum produced leads to dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, resulting in pimples, acne, whiteheads, and blackheads, and of course a dull-looking skin. Don’t be hard on your skin as much as you’d want to scrub the oil away vigorously with a harsh exfoliator, it’s unadvisable to do so as it can dry your skin.

4. Do not leave out moisturizer

Don’t think you don’t need moisturizer just because you have oily or combination skin. The key to a healthy skin that looks hydrated, not shiny, is in choosing the right moisturizer. Stripping the skin of moisture will only further encourage the sebaceous glands to produce more oil to compensate. Hence opt for an oil-free, non-comedogenic, water-based moisturizer.

5. Use face mask weekly

After exfoliation, follow up with a face mask. This weekly step of the oily skin care tips is very vital too. Those face packs or masks containing Kaolin and Bentonite clay, Sandalwood, Fuller’s Earth (Multani mitti) are very good for oily skin as these gently absorb excess oil.