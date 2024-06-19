ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Lynet Okumu

Understanding blood group compatibility is crucial for couples planning to have children, especially in regions where sickle cell anemia is prevalent.

An AI-generated image of a couple sited on a sofa and carrying a child (Source - Hotpot.ai)
An AI-generated image of a couple sited on a sofa and carrying a child (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects the shape and function of red blood cells. It can lead to severe health complications, including pain, infections, and anemia.

Recommended articles

Understanding blood group compatibility is crucial for couples planning to have children, especially in regions where Sickle Cell Anemia is prevalent.

Sickle Cell Anemia is caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

ADVERTISEMENT
An AI-generated image of a child in a hospital (Source - Hotpot.ai)
An AI-generated image of a child in a hospital (Source - Hotpot.ai) An AI-generated image of a child in a hospital (Source - Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

In Sickle Cell Anemia, abnormal hemoglobin causes red blood cells to become rigid and shaped like a crescent or sickle, rather than the normal disc shape. These sickle-shaped cells can block blood flow, causing pain and damage to organs.

Sickle Cell Anemia is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern. This means that a child needs to inherit two sickle cell genes, one from each parent, to have the disease.

If a child inherits only one sickle cell gene, they will have sickle cell trait but not the disease. People with sickle cell trait usually do not have symptoms but can pass the gene to their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main blood groups are A, B, AB, and O, classified based on the presence or absence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells.

However, it’s not the ABO blood group system that directly impacts Sickle Cell Anemia but the hemoglobin genes (HbA and HbS).

  • HbA: Normal hemoglobin gene
  • HbS: Sickle cell gene
ADVERTISEMENT

To understand which combinations should avoid having children together, we need to look at the different genetic combinations:

  1. AA (Normal): Both genes are normal.
  2. AS (Carrier): One normal gene and one sickle cell gene.
  3. SS (Sickle Cell Anemia): Both genes are sickle cell genes.
An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home
An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home Pulse Live Kenya

1. AS + AS (Both Carriers): If both parents are carriers of the sickle cell gene (AS), there is a 25% chance with each pregnancy that the child will inherit sickle cell anemia(SS), a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS), and a 25% chance that the child will inherit normal genes (AA).

ADVERTISEMENT

2. AS + SS (Carrier and Affected): If one parent is a carrier (AS) and the other has sickle cell anemia(SS), there is a 50% chance that the child will have sickle cell anemia. (SS) and a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS).

3. SS + SS (Both Affected): If both parents have Sickle Cell Anemia (SS), all of their children will inherit sickle cell anemia. (SS).

  1. AA + AA (Both Normal): There is no risk of having a child with sickle cell anemia or even a carrier.
  2. AA + AS (Normal and Carrier): There is no risk of having a child with Sickle Cell Anemia, but there is a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS) and a 50% chance the child will have normal genes (AA).
  3. AA + SS (Normal and Affected): All children will be carriers (AS) but will not have sickle cell anemia.
An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home
An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Before planning to have children, couples need to undergo genetic counseling, especially if there is a known history of sickle cell anemia in their families.

Genetic counseling can help determine the risk of having a child with Sickle Cell Anemia and provide guidance on family planning.

Testing for sickle cell trait is straightforward and involves a blood test. The test can detect the presence of HbS and determine if a person is a carrier (AS) or has the disease (SS).

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s recommended for people with a family history of sickle cell anemia or those from regions where the disease is common to get tested before having children.

An AI-generated image of a couple carrying a child (Source - Hotpot.ai)
An AI-generated image of a couple carrying a child (Source - Hotpot.ai) An AI-generated image of a couple carrying a child (Source - Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

Couples who are both carriers (AS) can consider several options to prevent having a child with sickle cell anemia:

  1. Prenatal Diagnosis: This involves testing the fetus during pregnancy to determine if the baby will have sickle cell anemia. This can help parents make informed decisions about the pregnancy.
  2. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD): For couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), PGD can test embryos for sickle cell anemia before implantation. Only embryos without sickle cell anemia can be selected for implantation.
  3. Adoption: Couples may choose to adopt a child to avoid the risk of having a child with sickle cell anemia.
ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

TECNO's winning streak continues with Lady Ruth and Benjamin's victories

TECNO's winning streak continues with Lady Ruth and Benjamin's victories

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mosquito bites can cause itching and red swelling [Insectas]

3 effective home remedies to relieve skin itching from mosquito bite

Side effects of colos drug [thisdaylive]

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

Young girls are having their periods very early

Here's why young girls are having their periods very early

Why you must sleep before this time [freepik]

People awake at this particular time of night have mental health problems - Study