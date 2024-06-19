Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Understanding blood group compatibility is crucial for couples planning to have children, especially in regions where Sickle Cell Anemia is prevalent.

What is sickle cell anemia?

Sickle Cell Anemia is caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

In Sickle Cell Anemia, abnormal hemoglobin causes red blood cells to become rigid and shaped like a crescent or sickle, rather than the normal disc shape. These sickle-shaped cells can block blood flow, causing pain and damage to organs.

Inheritance of sickle cell anemia

Sickle Cell Anemia is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern. This means that a child needs to inherit two sickle cell genes, one from each parent, to have the disease.

If a child inherits only one sickle cell gene, they will have sickle cell trait but not the disease. People with sickle cell trait usually do not have symptoms but can pass the gene to their children.

Blood Groups and sickle cell anemia

The main blood groups are A, B, AB, and O, classified based on the presence or absence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells.

However, it’s not the ABO blood group system that directly impacts Sickle Cell Anemia but the hemoglobin genes (HbA and HbS).

HbA : Normal hemoglobin gene

: Normal hemoglobin gene HbS: Sickle cell gene

Genetic combinations and risks

To understand which combinations should avoid having children together, we need to look at the different genetic combinations:

AA (Normal): Both genes are normal. AS (Carrier): One normal gene and one sickle cell gene. SS (Sickle Cell Anemia): Both genes are sickle cell genes.

Combinations to avoid

1. AS + AS (Both Carriers): If both parents are carriers of the sickle cell gene (AS), there is a 25% chance with each pregnancy that the child will inherit sickle cell anemia(SS), a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS), and a 25% chance that the child will inherit normal genes (AA).

2. AS + SS (Carrier and Affected): If one parent is a carrier (AS) and the other has sickle cell anemia(SS), there is a 50% chance that the child will have sickle cell anemia. (SS) and a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS).

3. SS + SS (Both Affected): If both parents have Sickle Cell Anemia (SS), all of their children will inherit sickle cell anemia. (SS).

Safe combinations:

AA + AA (Both Normal): There is no risk of having a child with sickle cell anemia or even a carrier. AA + AS (Normal and Carrier): There is no risk of having a child with Sickle Cell Anemia, but there is a 50% chance that the child will be a carrier (AS) and a 50% chance the child will have normal genes (AA). AA + SS (Normal and Affected): All children will be carriers (AS) but will not have sickle cell anemia.

Importance of genetic counseling

Before planning to have children, couples need to undergo genetic counseling, especially if there is a known history of sickle cell anemia in their families.

Genetic counseling can help determine the risk of having a child with Sickle Cell Anemia and provide guidance on family planning.

How to test for sickle cell trait

Testing for sickle cell trait is straightforward and involves a blood test. The test can detect the presence of HbS and determine if a person is a carrier (AS) or has the disease (SS).

It’s recommended for people with a family history of sickle cell anemia or those from regions where the disease is common to get tested before having children.

Preventive measures for sickle cell anemia

Couples who are both carriers (AS) can consider several options to prevent having a child with sickle cell anemia:

Prenatal Diagnosis: This involves testing the fetus during pregnancy to determine if the baby will have sickle cell anemia. This can help parents make informed decisions about the pregnancy. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD): For couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), PGD can test embryos for sickle cell anemia before implantation. Only embryos without sickle cell anemia can be selected for implantation. Adoption: Couples may choose to adopt a child to avoid the risk of having a child with sickle cell anemia.

