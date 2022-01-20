RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Health benefits of eating pawpaw you should know

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

Many people do not like pawpaw because of how messy it can be or its taste.

Health benefits of eating pawpaw you should know
Health benefits of eating pawpaw you should know

But pawpaw is a tropical fruit that has a plethora of health benefits. Pawpaw contains antioxidants that keep you looking young and fight toxins in your body. Below are other health benefits that pawpaw has to offer.

Recommended articles

1. Delicious and packed with nutrients

Ripe pawpaw can be consumed raw; however, unripe pawpaw should be cooked before eating. The fruit originated in Southern Mexico and Central America, but it is now grown worldwide.

Pawpaw contains many antioxidants like lycopene and carotenoids, which aid proper body function. In addition, your body absorbs nutrients better from pawpaw than other fruits and vegetables.

2. Protects against free radicals

Free radicals are by-products of metabolism that increase stress levels and even cause diseases. The carotenoids found in pawpaw neutralize these free radicals and reduce stress levels, especially in older adults.

3. Possesses anticancer properties

According to research, the lycopene present in pawpaw can reduce cancer risk. It is also beneficial for people that already have cancer. Pawpaw works by reducing or eliminating the free radicals that contribute to cancer.

A study also tested various fruits and vegetables and linked pawpaw to eliminating breast cancer cells. Although more research is needed, pawpaw is undoubtedly a fruit you shouldn't skip.

4. Improves Heart health

Adding more pawpaw to your diet can help your heart stay in excellent shape. The vitamin C and lycopene present in pawpaw have been proven to prevent heart disease. The antioxidants in pawpaw also help reduce inflammation and facilitate good cholesterol levels.

5. Improves digestion

Papain in pawpaw makes protein easier to digest, and people in many parts of the world see pawpaw as an excellent remedy for IBS and constipation. The leaves, roots, and seeds of pawpaw have also been used to treat ulcers in humans and animals.

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simple ways to start a conversation with a girl

Simple ways to start a conversation with a girl

Signs your girlfriend might make a good wife

Signs your girlfriend might make a good wife

Health benefits of eating pawpaw you should know

Health benefits of eating pawpaw you should know

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

10 snacks Gen Zs and millenials can never forget

10 snacks Gen Zs and millenials can never forget

5 popular outfits worn by women that should be banned

5 popular outfits worn by women that should be banned

What is conduct disorder in children

What is conduct disorder in children

Stop putting bottles of water in your car to avoid these dangers

Stop putting bottles of water in your car to avoid these dangers

Everything you need to know about lightning crotch pain

Everything you need to know about lightning crotch pain

Trending

Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for stretch marks.. Here's how to use it

How to get rid stretch marks with coconut oil [ece-auto-gen]