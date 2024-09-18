ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

Temi Iwalaiye

In a world where people are constantly bleaching, there are many advantages to having dark or darker skin.

Health benefits of people with dark complexion [boredpanda]
Health benefits of people with dark complexion [boredpanda]

Most humans have similar melanocyte numbers, but those with darker skin tones have higher, larger, and more pigmented melanosomes.

Recommended articles

Simply put, the more melanin a person has, the darker their skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darker skin is adapted to sunlight and contains more melanin.

Light-skinned people, especially Caucasians, are more likely to have sunburns because they frequently develop blisters—painful, inflamed sunburns that need intensive medical care when they spend long hours under the sun.

Darker-skinned people, on the other hand, can stay on longer in the sun and perhaps never get blisters from the sun; this is perhaps an adaptive mechanism since the sun is hot in these regions.

Benefits of dark complexion [NPR]
Benefits of dark complexion [NPR] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Why people living near the Equator have darker skin

ADVERTISEMENT

Black don’t crack is a popular saying that highlights how dark-skinned people age slower than their counterparts.

Light-skinned people often experience photoaging, which is wrinkles, broken blood vessels, freckles, age spots, and keratosis that comes from exposure to the sun.

However, when it comes to dark skin, melanin protects them from short-term damage from the sun.

ALSO READ: 6 countries with darkest skins and why

ADVERTISEMENT

White skin is less melanin-containing and has a translucent layer that lets UV rays damage DNA and may cause skin cancer by penetrating lower layers. Natural skin, on the other hand, efficiently blocks UV rays, minimising harm to cells across multiple layers.

However, dark-skinned people have one disadvantage: excess melanin in African-Americans and other people of colour leads to increased skin reactivity, triggering the production of dark marks or patches due to various stimuli such as rash, scratch, pimple, or inflammation.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

Why men shouldn't pee standing up

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

5 tattoos that bring good luck according to ancient beliefs

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Why your skin needs special care in private areas

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

Top 10 smartest countries in the world

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

People with darker complexions have these advantages over those with lighter skin

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Here’s why you feel more tired after napping

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

Girls with big foreheads should reconsider getting these 5 hairstyles

7 ways to prevent suicide

7 ways to prevent suicide

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Exclusive: Showmax unveils an All-new Nigerian Original Fashion Competition to premiere this October

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children's Book Festival returns for its 6th edition Oct 26

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Why seatbelt usage could save more lives than you think

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Constipation and other unexpected causes of colon cancer

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

How to have a sexier voice [peakpx]

How to have a sexier voice according to science

Why women get pregnant with no symptoms [iStock]

Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

Laughter [Credit: Cellcode]

5 amazing health benefits of laughter