Foods you should never eat after a workout

Yes, you read that right. Although raw veggies are essential to a balanced and healthy diet, they are not good post-workout foods. This is because you have just lost a lot of vitamins and minerals in the exercise and raw vegetables aren't enough to supplement them.

You need extra fiber and protein to replenish your lost nutrients and build muscle, so low-calorie foods like veggies are not the best option. Even if you take raw vegetables after working out, ensure you balance with foods high in fiber and protein like yogurt, peanut butter, and carrots.

2. Milk chocolate

Many people find themselves craving something sweet post-workout, but this is because they've lost sugars during their workout, and their body wants more. Ignore this urge because milk chocolate and other sweets consist of bad fats that are hazardous to your health.

If you're craving something sweet after your workout, take fresh fruit like an apple instead or if you really want that chocolate, take dark chocolate. Dark chocolate contains a plethora of antioxidants that act as an anti-inflammatory and fight free radicals in your body.

3. Fast food

This is an obvious one, but it is worth mentioning. Like sugar, your body also craves salt after every workout because it needs replenishing in your body. You might be tempted to grab fries or a burger, but they are detrimental to your diet.

You won't be adding the right kinds of salts to your body; instead, you'll be adding a large dose of trans-fats and rendering your workout useless. Logical alternatives are bananas or avocados because they both have healthy fats and enough calories to satiate your hunger.

4. Soda