11 essential hacks for persons living alone

Amos Robi

Living alone can be a fulfilling and empowering experience when you embrace these hacks

Woman reading a book
Woman reading a book

Living alone can be an incredibly rewarding experience, offering a sense of independence and self-reliance. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges.

Whether you're a seasoned solo dweller or just embarking on this journey, these living alone hacks will help you maximize your space, maintain your home, and take care of yourself efficiently.

Keeping your living space clean is crucial, but it can be easy to let chores slide when you're the only one around.

Create a cleaning schedule that breaks tasks down into manageable daily, weekly, and monthly routines. This ensures that your home stays tidy without overwhelming you with a long list of chores all at once.

Cooking for one can sometimes feel like more trouble than it's worth. Save time and reduce food waste by embracing meal prepping.

Cook large batches of your favorite dishes and portion them into individual servings that can be refrigerated or frozen.

This way, you always have a healthy meal ready to go, reducing the temptation to order takeout.

Woman cooking(Framepool & RightSmith Stock Footage)
Living alone often means dealing with limited space. Maximise your storage by using multi-functional furniture, such as ottomans with hidden compartments or beds with drawers underneath.

Utilise vertical space with shelves and hooks to keep your belongings organized and your living area clutter-free.

Feeling safe in your own home is paramount. Invest in a reliable home security system, whether it's a full-fledged setup with cameras and alarms or a simpler solution like a smart doorbell.

Many modern systems are easy to install and can be monitored via your smartphone, providing peace of mind when you're at home or away.

When you live alone, there's no one else to fix that leaky faucet or change a light bulb. Equip yourself with basic home maintenance skills to handle minor repairs and upkeep.

A man repairing a sink
YouTube tutorials and online forums can be excellent resources for learning how to tackle common household issues.

Your home should be your sanctuary. Make it cozy and inviting by adding personal touches like soft lighting, comfortable furniture, and items that bring you joy.

Plants can also enhance your space, improving air quality and adding a touch of nature.

Living alone means you have complete control over your schedule. Establish a daily routine that includes time for work, exercise, relaxation, and social activities.

A consistent routine can help you stay productive and balanced, making the most of your solo living experience.

Loneliness can be a challenge when living alone. Make an effort to stay connected with friends and family through regular phone calls, video chats, and social outings.

Joining local clubs or online communities with similar interests can also help you build a support network and stay socially active.

Managing your finances is crucial when you're the sole provider for your household. Create a budget that tracks your income and expenses, ensuring you live within your means.

Consider setting up automatic savings for emergencies and future goals, providing financial security and peace of mind.

Budget your income [wikiHow]
Dedicate time to activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul, whether it's reading, meditating, exercising, or enjoying a hobby.

Taking care of yourself is essential for maintaining mental and physical well-being.

If you work from home, creating an efficient and comfortable home office is key. Invest in ergonomic furniture, good lighting, and organise your workspace to minimise distractions.

A well-structured home office can boost productivity and make working from home more enjoyable.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

