Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reaction

Medically referred to as Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), the exact cause remains unknown. The condition, however, can lead to severe consequences, including seizures, kidney failure, and even death. Experts suggest symptoms typically develop after heavy cannabis use over a prolonged period, often a decade or more.

One doctor mentioned that CHS has become a 'bread and butter' diagnosis, with cases occurring 'every week, if not every day.' Symptoms include repeated vomiting, intense abdominal pain, and retching.

Marijuana advocates often argue that cannabis is safe due to its natural origins. However, researchers point out that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, can activate the body’s fight-or-flight response, increasing heart rate and blood pressure.

An Ohio doctor described CHS patients as 'writhing around in pain' and looking extremely unwell. A curious aspect of CHS is the temporary relief that hot water provides. Many sufferers spend hours in scalding showers or baths to alleviate their symptoms, sometimes burning themselves in the process.

Despite ongoing research, it remains unclear why CHS affects some individuals and not others, or how long it takes to develop. Symptoms can persist for years before escalating to severe vomiting episodes that may last days. The only proven way to prevent recurrence is to stop using cannabis.

Theories about CHS suggest long-term cannabis use overstimulates certain receptors in the brain, disrupting the vomiting reflex. Cases are more frequently reported in states where cannabis has been legalised. The situation is further complicated by patients who do not disclose their drug use when seeking help.

In a tragic case in Canada, a 22-year-old woman died in June due to a fatal heart rhythm caused by CHS. Having started using cannabis at 14, she experienced severe CHS episodes over three years. After being admitted to hospital, she developed a life-threatening irregular heartbeat, and although doctors restarted her heart, she was declared brain dead four days later.

Another case involves Jennifer Macaluso from Elgin, Illinois. She began using cannabis in her 40s, hoping to manage severe migraines. However, after several months, she experienced stomach aches and, following advice to increase her intake, began daily use. This led to debilitating nausea and vomiting, forcing her to stop working.

In the UK, medical cannabis laws were relaxed six years ago, allowing specialist doctors to prescribe it for epilepsy, cancer-related vomiting, and multiple sclerosis. THC is known to affect areas of the brain linked to mood, memory, and attention, releasing dopamine, the 'pleasure hormone.' While small, infrequent doses are considered relatively safe, long-term use can disrupt these brain signals.

Research links regular cannabis use to severe mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, insomnia, social anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. A 2019 study from King’s College London revealed that daily use of high-potency cannabis increases the risk of psychosis five-fold.