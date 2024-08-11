If left untreated, a swollen appendix can rupture and lead to serious complications.

Early detection is crucial for preventing this from happening.

3 early signs of swollen appendix

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are three early signs of a swollen appendix that you should be aware of:

1. Abdominal pain

The most common and initial symptom of a swollen appendix is pain that starts near the belly button and then shifts to the lower right side of the abdomen. This pain is usually sharp and increases in intensity over time. It may also worsen with movement, coughing, or sneezing.

2. Nausea and vomiting

As the appendix becomes inflamed, it can trigger nausea and vomiting. These symptoms often accompany the abdominal pain and can be mistaken for a stomach bug or food poisoning. However, when combined with localised pain in the lower right abdomen, they may signal a swollen appendix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

3. Fever and digestive issues

A low-grade fever often develops as the body attempts to fight the infection caused by an inflamed appendix. Additionally, digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea can occur. These symptoms, coupled with abdominal pain, are strong indicators of appendicitis.

Recognising the early signs of a swollen appendix, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, and digestive issues, is essential for seeking prompt medical attention.