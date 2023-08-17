ADVERTISEMENT
Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Temi Iwalaiye

Can oats help thicken your thighs and buttocks?

Will oats give you a bigger butt?
Will oats give you a bigger butt? [Musicianmatters]

What do oats actually do?

Oats has a variety of vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to overall health and well-being, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. These nutrients aid in muscle growth and restoration, but they will not cause your thighs and glutes to grow bigger.

Oats is healthy and filling
Oats is healthy and filling [Minimalistbaker] Pulse Nigeria

Oats are high in carbs, which give you energy for your exercises and aid in the replenishment of glycogen stores in your muscles after working out.

They're also high in fibre, which can help you feel full and content while also improving your digestive health.

When it comes to developing a big butt or any muscle gain at all, diet is only one of the things you need to do. Strength and resistance exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts are critical for promoting muscle growth and boosting strength. Even the most nutritious food will not result in considerable muscle development without frequent strength training.

Eating oats before you workout will help you energize your exercises and stimulate muscular building.

Oatmeal with yogurt and nutmeg
Oatmeal with yogurt and nutmeg IngredientsSteel-cut oatsYogurtNutmeg or cinnamonMethodCook the oats to make oatmeal to your liking (whether in water or your milk of choice).Top with nutmeg and yogurt."Oats a traditional in the UK but they actually originated in the Mediterranean," Poole said. "An oat-based breakfast is very good for you."Oats are a good source of fiber, release energy slowly to keep you feeling full, and also help lower cholesterol levels. Business Insider USA
  1. For a quick and easy breakfast, try adding oats to a protein drink, mixing them with Greek yoghurt and berries, or
  2. Buy rolled oats, steel-cut oats, or unflavored instant oatmeal. This way, you can use high-calorie, healthy components while limiting additional sugar.
  3. Then, instead of water, use milk for added calories and protein,
  4. Followed by nutritious toppings like almonds, walnuts, flaxseed, hemp seeds, dates, and apricots as dried fruit, pure peanut butter, and honey.
  5. Finally, top your oats with fresh or frozen fruit.

While certain foods can provide the calories and nutrients required for muscular growth, they cannot help your muscles grow on their own.

Eating oats is not a magic trick that helps the butt get bigger; it is a combination of the right diet, strength training, and rest that can give you the butt you desire.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

