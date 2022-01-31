This quote began sometime in the 1900s. Notes and Queries magazine published the original quote, “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread.”
Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?
How true is the claim that an apple a day would keep the doctor away?
Apples are healthy and delicious fruits loved by almost everybody. Here are a few of the benefits of eating apples.
Health benefits of apples
Protects your heart
Apples are made from soluble fibre, and this protects your heart by preventing cholesterol from blocking the walls of your arteries.
Reduces blood pressure
Apples also help to reduce blood pressure because of the presence of potassium.
Prevents cancer
Apples also contain flavonoids and antioxidants that prevent cancer cells from forming and reduce inflammation and swelling.
Side effects
However, apples have some side effects;
They can lead to weight gain because they are usually packed with calories.
Also, apples can cause indigestion, gas and bloating.
Although apples have certain health benefits, they certainly do not keep the doctor away.
