Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

How true is the claim that an apple a day would keep the doctor away?

An apple a day might not keep the doctor away [Pexels]

This quote began sometime in the 1900s. Notes and Queries magazine published the original quote, “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread.”

Apples are healthy and delicious fruits loved by almost everybody. Here are a few of the benefits of eating apples.

Apples are made from soluble fibre, and this protects your heart by preventing cholesterol from blocking the walls of your arteries.

Apples also help to reduce blood pressure because of the presence of potassium.

Apples also contain flavonoids and antioxidants that prevent cancer cells from forming and reduce inflammation and swelling.

However, apples have some side effects;

They can lead to weight gain because they are usually packed with calories.

Also, apples can cause indigestion, gas and bloating.

Although apples have certain health benefits, they certainly do not keep the doctor away.

