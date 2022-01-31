Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Apples are healthy and delicious fruits loved by almost everybody. Here are a few of the benefits of eating apples.

Health benefits of apples

Protects your heart

Apples are made from soluble fibre, and this protects your heart by preventing cholesterol from blocking the walls of your arteries.

Reduces blood pressure

Apples also help to reduce blood pressure because of the presence of potassium.

Prevents cancer

Apples also contain flavonoids and antioxidants that prevent cancer cells from forming and reduce inflammation and swelling.

Side effects

However, apples have some side effects;

They can lead to weight gain because they are usually packed with calories.

Also, apples can cause indigestion, gas and bloating.