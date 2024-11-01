ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

Ronnie Mugizi and Pulse Contributor

Doctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.

Doctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.
Doctors report a troubling increase in throat cancer cases among younger patients, attributing this trend to the prevalence of oral sex.

A new study reveals a sharp rise in deaths from the disease since the Covid pandemic, with nearly a 50 per cent increase in cases since 2013. Data from Cancer Research UK shows that head and neck cancer rates have surged by over a third since the early 90s, with women aged 25 to 49 experiencing a 60 per cent increase from 1993 to 2019, and men seeing a 34 per cent rise.

Recommended articles

The main causes of these cancers include smoking, alcohol, and the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV). The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) and the University of Sheffield analysed data, noting that head and neck cancer diagnoses in England rose from 10,735 cases in 2019 to 12,400 cases by 2021. Deaths increased from 3,213 to 3,469 in the same period.

Oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the throat, tonsils, and back of the tongue, is a major contributor to the rising numbers, with cases up by 47 per cent since 2013. HPV, often transmitted through oral sex, is responsible for around 70 per cent of throat cancer cases. Dr Hisham Mehanna of the University of Birmingham highlighted that having multiple oral sex partners significantly increases the risk, with research dubbing the situation an "epidemic."

Although HPV is generally harmless and affects eight in ten people at some point, certain strains can cause cancer. The HPV vaccine, available for children aged 11 to 12, has proven over 80 per cent effective at reducing these cancer rates. Yet, vaccination uptake has dropped, with only 67.2 per cent of girls and 62.4 per cent of boys fully vaccinated in 2021/22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Ali Khurram from the University of Sheffield stressed the devastating impact of head and neck cancer, calling for increased awareness and action to address these alarming trends.

Ronnie Mugizi Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

How to spot a narcissist on the first date

How to spot a narcissist on the first date

Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reaction

Epidemic of 'scromiting': Medics warn of severe cannabis reaction

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

Doctors warn of rise in throat cancer cases linked to oral sex

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

The embarrassing setbacks of sex on MARS

Meet the shortest tribe in the world - an adult looks like a 10 year old child

Meet the shortest tribe in the world - an adult looks like a 10 year old child

How to layer skincare products like a pro

How to layer skincare products like a pro

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deodorant vs Antiperspirant [freepik]

Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant [Motherhoodfertility&ivfcentre]

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant?

Habits that give bad mouth odour [istockphoto]

10 daily habits that cause bad mouth odour even after brushing

Palton Morgan Holdings Champions Health & Eco-Living at NextGen Farms' Seed of Wellness Event in Lagos

Palton Morgan promotes health & eco-living at NextGen Farms' Wellness event