Harmattan is gradually creeping in and you need to protect the structure and texture of your hair with protective hairstyles.

Since we all agree braids are one of the hairstyles we'll be rocking this cold and dry season, it's okay to make them look good by accessorizing them.

Ronke Raji sures knows how to make braids and beads [YouTube/ Ronke Raji] YouTube/ Ronke Raji

One way to accessorize braids and make them look good is by using beads and cowries. They have a way of adding that cultural effect to your look.

Beauty YouTuber, Ronke Raji showed us how to make braids look extra with beads on her channel. Watch the video below and learn.