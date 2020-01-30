When you have a shelf full of fancy skin treatments but nothing is giving you the results you need, it’s time to get back to natural products.

One of those natural products is honey. Raw honey promotes skin healing and regeneration while protecting from bacterial damage. Honey has wound-healing, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help with skin issues, such as acne, dull and dry skin, and uneven skin tone.

You spend money on skincare products, but sometimes it is okay to skip the fancy serum and splurge on good honey. Most people know about honey but they don't know how to use honey as a remedy for skin irritations.

Here are 3 ways you can use honey with these DIY remedies.

1. Lemon and honey

Lemon and honey work wonders on the skin

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and citric acid. Anecdotal evidence states that lemon juice has an astringent effect on the skin, can help keep your skin oil-free, and minimize pores. This face mask can help control acne breakouts. All you need is the juice from half a lemon, 1 tablespoon raw honey and a towel.

Steps

Mix the lemon juice with the honey until you get a smooth mixture. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat it dry. Apply this mixture onto your face. Make sure to avoid the fragile skin around your eyes. Leave the mixture on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water, followed by cool water. Pat your face dry with a towel.

Apply this mixture once a week.

2. Honey and banana

Banana, lemon and honey

Banana is a common ingredient used in face masks and is said to have a moisturizing effect on the skin. It is also an excellent base for any DIY face mask. Together with honey and lemon, this face mask can help keep your skin clear and prevent breakouts. You can also apply these once a week. Follow these steps.

Mash the banana until it is free of lumps. Add the honey and lemon juice to the mashed banana. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat it dry. Apply this mixture onto your face. Make sure to avoid the sensitive skin around your eyes. Leave the mixture on for about 10-15 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry with a towel.

ALSO READ: Got an oily skin? These beauty tips will help you manage it better

3. Honey and shea butter

The anti-inflammatory properties of shea butter help to calm your skin, soothe skin irritation. It also contains oleic, linoleic, stearic, and palmitic fatty acids that keep your skin healthy. You need 1 tablespoon of shea butter and raw honey each.

Steps

Mix the two ingredients. Massage well on your face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash with a mild cleanser and warm water.

You can apply this three times a day.