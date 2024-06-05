ADVERTISEMENT
5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

Samiah Ogunlowo

Add these natural toners to your daily skincare routine to enjoy a radiant and healthy glow.

Try these DIY face toners [Glam]
In skin care processes, facial toners often don’t get the spotlight they deserve. Yet, they are crucial for maintaining balanced, healthy skin.

Recommended articles

Toners help to refine pores, balance the skin’s pH, and provide a refreshing burst of hydration.

Instead of reaching for products laden with harsh chemicals, why not try making your facial toners at home?

Using natural ingredients, you can create customised toners that not only pamper your skin but also ensure you know exactly what’s being applied to your face.

Here are five DIY facial toner recipes that are easy to make, cost-effective, and infused with natural ingredients to enhance your skincare routine:

Green tea and aloe vera toner [Skin DIY]
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which help to fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Combined with the soothing properties of aloe vera, this toner is perfect for calming irritated skin and providing a gentle, refreshing glow.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of brewed green tea (cooled)

- 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Instructions:

1. Brew a cup of green tea and allow it to cool completely.

2. Mix the green tea with aloe vera gel in a spray bottle.

3. Shake well before each use and apply with a cotton pad or spray directly onto your face.

Rose water is known for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, while witch hazel acts as an astringent, tightening pores and reducing oiliness.

This combination makes for a refreshing and balancing toner suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of rose water

- 1/2 cup of witch hazel (alcohol-free)

Instructions:

1. Mix equal parts rose water and witch hazel in a spray bottle.

2. Shake well before use and apply with a cotton pad or spray directly onto your face.

Apple cider vinegar helps to restore the skin’s natural pH balance and has antibacterial properties that can help prevent breakouts. This toner is particularly beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin.

Apple cider vinegar toner [Mommypotamus]
Ingredients:

- 1 part apple cider vinegar

- 2 parts distilled water

Instructions:

1. Dilute apple cider vinegar with distilled water.

2. Mix the solution in a spray bottle.

3. Shake well and apply with a cotton pad, avoiding the eye area.

Cucumber is incredibly hydrating and soothing for the skin, while mint adds a refreshing touch. This toner is ideal for revitalising tired skin and providing a cooling effect.

Ingredients:

- 1 cucumber, peeled and blended

- A handful of fresh mint leaves

- 1 cup of distilled water

Instructions:

1. Blend the cucumber and mint leaves with distilled water until smooth.

2. Strain the mixture to remove pulp and transfer the liquid to a spray bottle.

3. Shake well and apply with a cotton pad or spray directly onto your face.

Chamomile is known for its calming and anti-inflammatory properties, while lavender helps to soothe and balance the skin.

This toner is perfect for sensitive skin, providing a gentle and relaxing effect.

Chamomile and lavender toner [Vinevida]
Ingredients:

- 1 cup of chamomile tea (cooled)

- 5 drops of lavender essential oil

Instructions:

1. Brew a cup of chamomile tea and allow it to cool completely.

2. Add lavender essential oil to the tea and mix well.

3. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle.

4. Shake well before use and apply with a cotton pad or spray directly onto your face.

Creating your facial toners at home is not only fun but also ensures that you are using natural and beneficial ingredients on your skin.

These five DIY toner recipes offer a range of benefits, from hydrating and soothing to balancing and refreshing.

Add these natural toners to your daily skincare routine to enjoy a radiant and healthy glow. Remember, consistency is key, and your skin will thank you for the extra care and attention.

