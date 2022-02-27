Coconut oil is an emollient which means it moisturizes the skin. It is made from coconut. Big shocker? I guess not.
Coconut oil is great for your skin, here are 5 reasons why
We know coconut oil is good for your hair, but how good is it for the skin?
The best coconut oils are organic ones, but they do not have a long shelf life.
Here are some benefits of coconut oil;
1. It protects your skin
The environment is full of harmful substances that can harm the skin. Sun, dirt are a few substances that harm the skin; coconut oil forms a protective barrier around the skin.
2. It makes skin smooth
Does your skin feel rough and bumpy? Coconut oil will make your skin feel as soft as a baby’s.
Coconut oil is made up of medium-chain fatty acids that help to reduce dryness and allow your skin to retain moisture.
3. It reduces wrinkles and lines
The older you get, the more you notice lines on your skin. Some might be wrinkles, and others may be frown lines. Consistent use of coconut oil will even it out.
4. It reduces inflammation and redness
Acne, pimples, eczema and other skin conditions can make your skin red and inflamed, rub some coconut oil to cool it down.
Even temporary itchiness and swelling can be calmed with coconut oil.
5. It makes you smell good
Coconut oil smells delicious and yummy, use coconut oil to improve how good you smell.
Who should use coconut oil? Those with dry skin. If your skin is naturally oily, coconut oil is not the best for you. It will not lighten your complexion but give you a glowing skin.
