RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Coconut oil is great for your skin, here are 5 reasons why

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

We know coconut oil is good for your hair, but how good is it for the skin?

Coconut oil helps to hydrate the skin
Coconut oil helps to hydrate the skin

Coconut oil is an emollient which means it moisturizes the skin. It is made from coconut. Big shocker? I guess not.

Recommended articles

The best coconut oils are organic ones, but they do not have a long shelf life.

Here are some benefits of coconut oil;

The environment is full of harmful substances that can harm the skin. Sun, dirt are a few substances that harm the skin; coconut oil forms a protective barrier around the skin.

Does your skin feel rough and bumpy? Coconut oil will make your skin feel as soft as a baby’s.

Coconut oil is made up of medium-chain fatty acids that help to reduce dryness and allow your skin to retain moisture.

The older you get, the more you notice lines on your skin. Some might be wrinkles, and others may be frown lines. Consistent use of coconut oil will even it out.

Acne, pimples, eczema and other skin conditions can make your skin red and inflamed, rub some coconut oil to cool it down.

Even temporary itchiness and swelling can be calmed with coconut oil.

Coconut oil smells delicious and yummy, use coconut oil to improve how good you smell.

Who should use coconut oil? Those with dry skin. If your skin is naturally oily, coconut oil is not the best for you. It will not lighten your complexion but give you a glowing skin.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coconut oil is great for your skin, here are 5 reasons why

Coconut oil is great for your skin, here are 5 reasons why

5 signs he is for the streets

5 signs he is for the streets

Communication problem big factor in marriage failure – Counselor

Communication problem big factor in marriage failure – Counselor

Crossroads - The time is now

Crossroads - The time is now

Women Talk Sex: ‘Risked my life from Lagos to Benin for the D. Never Again’

Women Talk Sex: ‘Risked my life from Lagos to Benin for the D. Never Again’

Old Nollywood's influence on pop culture is still unmatched, here’s why

Old Nollywood's influence on pop culture is still unmatched, here’s why

5 signs she is for the streets

5 signs she is for the streets

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

10 Everyday life hacks you should know

10 Everyday life hacks you should know

Trending

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

pens size

3 easy home remedies for bigger hips and buttocks

squats

4 side effects of bitter kola you didn’t know

Bitter kola

Homemade bleaching creams and their negative side effect

People who bleach {marieclaire}