Can men give women oral s*x while menstruating?

Many women will experience great orgasms when they are on their period because of the substantial blood flow to their vulva.

Continuing oral sex while you are on your period enables you and your lover to develop even deeper intimacy. It could also reduce cramps.

How to have oral sex when on your period

Use a menstrual cup, a contraceptive sponge, or a tampon if leakage is a concern. Blood entering the mouth may be less likely during oral intercourse when you focus on the clitoris.

How safe is it?

If both partners agree, oral sex is safe to have while on your period.