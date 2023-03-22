ADVERTISEMENT
Can men give women oral s*x while menstruating?

Temi Iwalaiye

Is it safe to give oral sex to a woman menstruating.?

Can you have sex with a woman on her period [Shuttershock]
Can you have sex with a woman on her period [Shuttershock]

Many women will experience great orgasms when they are on their period because of the substantial blood flow to their vulva.

Continuing oral sex while you are on your period enables you and your lover to develop even deeper intimacy. It could also reduce cramps.

Use a menstrual cup, a contraceptive sponge, or a tampon if leakage is a concern. Blood entering the mouth may be less likely during oral intercourse when you focus on the clitoris.

If both partners agree, oral sex is safe to have while on your period.

However, if your partner has STIs like HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia there is a chance you will also get it, but if they don’t, you won’t either. This situation can easily be remedied with dental dams that protect your mouth during oral sex.

Temi Iwalaiye

