RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

'Ass is life,’ they said.

Steff London is known for her big booty [Instagram/Stefflondon]
Steff London is known for her big booty [Instagram/Stefflondon]

It was Nigerian musician Victony who sang, ‘all power belongs to your bum bum’ and highlighted the fact that many men are smitten with a big bum.

Recommended articles

Men of this world are divided into two: those who love boobs and those who love ass. These men are always at each other's throats about whose attraction is superior and more valid.

I spoke to five men who love big butts and here is what they had to say:

“I need something to hold and grab. When we are walking on the streets, I want to put my arms around her and find a place for my arm to lean on. When we are walking on the streets, I want something to grab.”

“Ass looks nice. I mean it is so aesthetically pleasing. I can’t say the same about boobs. For me, it is about how it looks and I love looking at a big butt.”

Ass is life. It is all about the texture, it has to be soft, and able to wiggle. Size is not as important as texture.”

“I used to be a boobs man, probably still am, but I'm finding ass more attractive these days. It's fun to play with. It makes a woman more appealing, and it comes with some rarity.

"Like there are more boobs than asses out there, I might be wrong but that's my perception.

"To be honest, I find it more fun to play with and makes the ‘act’ more enjoyable.

"I like a hefty lower region. The appearance alone blows my mind. The curves! Parts to grip! C’mon!"

Research conducted in 2013 at the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, asked heterosexual men if they preferred butts over breasts. 59% of them said they did, compared to 38.5% who held up a torch for boobs. Only 2% liked both equally, showing that it is always an ’either or’ thing for men.

And, yes, seeing ass men the majority probably explains why BBLs have become so popular.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside

Nearly one billion people have mental disorder

Nearly one billion people have mental disorder

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

5 annoying foods President Buhari has to quickly ban before 2023

5 annoying foods President Buhari has to quickly ban before 2023

7 important social issues teenagers are struggling with in 2022

7 important social issues teenagers are struggling with in 2022

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't visit with your sex toys

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't visit with your sex toys

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Trending

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber sharing that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [People]

5 hygienic practices Nigerian men should take more seriously

Smelly

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Period acne can be distressing [afpg]

Pride Month: Can the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria feel safe online?

Nigeria's law is anti-LGTBQ+ [Alamy]