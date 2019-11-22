Most body parts stop their growth at a certain stage of your life, but when it comes to your breast, it's a different story entirely.

Every woman’s body is different, hence our varying breast sizes and shapes. So, what determines breast size? You might have asked yourself this question over and over. Well, today's article will provide the answers you need.

Here are the biggest factors that determine the size of your breasts.

1. Your family gene

This is the most obvious reason. Just as your genes help dictate your hair, skin color, height, and a bunch of other characteristics, they also determine your breast size. Genetics affects your hormone levels, and those hormone levels decide your breast density. So, thanks to your genetics, your breast was determined before you came to life.

Your family gene has a lot to do with your breast size [Atlanta Black Star] Atlanta Black star

2. Menstruation

Your menstrual cycle can bring pretty distinct changes to your breast size, texture, and shape. You must have noticed a full breast when you're about menstruating or during your menstruation. According to research, during the first half of your cycle, your body produces estrogen (hormones for sexual and reproductive development) and stimulates the milk ducts in the breasts.

In the second half of the cycle (closer to your period), progesterone stimulates the formation of milk glands, which is said to cause swelling (and a little soreness). While you’re on your period, your breasts might also feel a bit lumpier than usual, but this isn’t a cause for concern. Your glands are simply enlarging to prepare for a possible pregnancy.

3. Your weight

Your weight contributes to your breast shape and size. If your breasts contain a higher concentration of fatty tissue, you could see a difference in your boob size when you gain or lose weight.

4. Birth Control

Studies have shown that hormonal birth control methods like the pill, the shot, and the hormonal IUD can impact your breast size. This is because the estrogen and progesterone in hormonal birth control cause something called edema, or water retention. This is why you can easily notice a change in women using birth control.

5. Age

Your boobs probably aren’t the same now as they were when you were 15, and they'll likely look different down the road. As you approach menopause, hormonal changes have an impact on the size and shape of your breasts. According to research, when estrogen levels drop, the connective tissue in the breasts become dehydrated and lose elasticity.

Additionally, the breast tissue, which typically prepares to make milk, stops doing so and begins to shrink a bit. It's totally normal if your breast becomes perky at a certain age.