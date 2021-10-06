Bebe 'Bibyonce' Omagbemi is a renowned makeup artist whose executive clientele span from Rita Dominic to Tiwa Savage.
Beauty Inspiration: Bibyonce and her muses in nude lip gloss
Bibyonce always does a good job with nude lipgloss.
A master maestro when it comes to makeup, we are inspired by how she has perfected the nude glossy lips.
We would take a look at some of her clients and how well she delivered.
Diiadem
Diiadem shines in this ombre lip gloss done by Bibyonce. She used Diiadem’s beauty line's lip gloss and lip liner for this look.
Maria
Maria opts for nude lipstick with this makeup, and adds a bit of gloss to it.
Lilo
Lilo looks like a doll with this nude glossy lipstick and her lips lined with a dark liner.
Rita Dominic
Rita looks angelic in two shades of nudes perfectly blended.
Lily Afe
Lily slays in this hot chocolate nude lip gloss.
Tiwa
Tiwa chooses the most neutral nude colour for her father’s celebration of life, and Bibyonce comes to the rescue.
Bibyonce has seamlessly perfected this nude glossy look, and we might need some tips from her.
