Beauty Inspiration: Bibyonce and her muses in nude lip gloss

Temi Iwalaiye

Bibyonce always does a good job with nude lipgloss.

Lilo and Diiadem in nude lipgloss [instagram]
Lilo and Diiadem in nude lipgloss [instagram]

Bebe 'Bibyonce' Omagbemi is a renowned makeup artist whose executive clientele span from Rita Dominic to Tiwa Savage.

The talented Bibyonce [instagram/bibyonce]
The talented Bibyonce [instagram/bibyonce] Pulse Nigeria

A master maestro when it comes to makeup, we are inspired by how she has perfected the nude glossy lips.

We would take a look at some of her clients and how well she delivered.

www.instagram.com

Diiadem shines in this ombre lip gloss done by Bibyonce. She used Diiadem’s beauty line's lip gloss and lip liner for this look.

Maria in makeup by Bibyonce [instagram/bibyonce]
Maria in makeup by Bibyonce [instagram/bibyonce] Pulse Nigeria

Maria opts for nude lipstick with this makeup, and adds a bit of gloss to it.

www.instagram.com

Lilo looks like a doll with this nude glossy lipstick and her lips lined with a dark liner.

www.instagram.com

Rita looks angelic in two shades of nudes perfectly blended.

www.instagram.com

Lily slays in this hot chocolate nude lip gloss.

www.instagram.com

Tiwa chooses the most neutral nude colour for her father’s celebration of life, and Bibyonce comes to the rescue.

Bibyonce has seamlessly perfected this nude glossy look, and we might need some tips from her.

Temi Iwalaiye

