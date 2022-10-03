BeTheMeister - Jäegermeister teams up with Denrele Edun to celebrate Independence and World Hair Day

Beyond every braid, curl, loc and strand is a unique story for some individuals —and even though it's just hair, there's so much more than meets the eye. In celebration of #WorldHairDay which coincides with Independence Day (October 1st), premium liqueur brand, Jäegermeister has released a video which showcases the ability to express oneself, creativity and independence through hair.

The video sees media personality Denrele Edun, a member of the Meisters Tribe (a group of dynamic individuals who represent the spirit of the brand) open up on how he dares to be different and expresses himself through his hair. He recounts how he was discriminated by his family members and the church for choosing to express himself through his looks, especially his hair.

Whichever style we choose to wear does not define our humanity and This independence & World Hair Day, Jäegermeister encourages all to be Kuhl, Dare to be different and Be the Meister!

