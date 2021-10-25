RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty Inspiration: Yemi Alade in African hairstyles

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Yemi Alade draws inspiration from all over Africa with her hairdos.

Yemi at The Earthshot Prize event [instagram/yemialade]
Yemi at The Earthshot Prize event [instagram/yemialade]

Yemi Alade is not called Mama Africa for nothing. She sinks herself and her craft into African culture.

She never misses a chance to represent African culture by her choice of styling and hairdos.

These are a few of her African hairdos we love;

African threading is done all over African to preserve hair. Yemi Alade wore this hairstyle to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for The Earthshot Prize event this year.

Yemi loves to make the typical Fulani women’s braids with hair rolled up in a ball in the middle and braids by the side.

These knots are a personal favourite of Yemi. She makes Bantu knots in different styles.

Nothing is more African than having a hair full of beads and cowries

To create the illusion of a fuller natural hair, Yemi uses natural hair extensions.

History reveals that locs and braids have always been an African thing, and you can always catch Yemi in either of the two.

