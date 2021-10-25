Beauty Inspiration: Yemi Alade in African hairstyles

She never misses a chance to represent African culture by her choice of styling and hairdos.

These are a few of her African hairdos we love;

African threading

African threading is done all over African to preserve hair. Yemi Alade wore this hairstyle to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for The Earthshot Prize event this year.

Fulani Braids

Yemi loves to make the typical Fulani women’s braids with hair rolled up in a ball in the middle and braids by the side.

Bantu knots

These knots are a personal favourite of Yemi. She makes Bantu knots in different styles.

Beads and cowries in hair

Nothing is more African than having a hair full of beads and cowries

Natural hair extensions

To create the illusion of a fuller natural hair, Yemi uses natural hair extensions.

Locs and braids