The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

Temi Iwalaiye

Do men and women have different sexual peaks?

Everyone has a period in their lives where sex was at it's peak [Sundaynews]
Everyone has a period in their lives where sex was at it's peak [Sundaynews]

Recommended articles

According to a book by Alfred Kinsey, 'Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female,' men and women have different sexual peaks.

According to him, women peak in their 30s while men peak in their late teens. When men are in their late teens and early 20s they can achieve orgasm faster even without a partner but women in their age group will require a more skilled partner and peak much later. Women tend to be much older before they experience orgasms.

Men in their 20s usually have the most sex, all things being equal because their reproductive hormones are in overdrive and there is the opportunity to express themselves sexually.

ADVERTISEMENT
Men and women have different sexual peak [GettyImages]
Men and women have different sexual peak [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Dayo says: “When I left my family for university, and I started being around women other than my family I began to notice other women and wanted to ask them out.”

According to Medicine Net, "Women between 27 and 45 years old report the highest interest in sex and more sexual fantasies than women in other age groups."

The older women get, the more sex they want to have. Women also report having more sex during these years than women of other ages.

Some balance to the argument

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Biology, there is no specific sexual peak because you can enjoy sex throughout your adulthood.

Even though your hormones can peak at a particular time, it might not be when you have the most satisfying sex.

David says, “When I was 14 years old, a woman would stand next to me and I would feel my penis hard already.” But that wasn’t his sexual peak.

Even though research has provided some average time, your sexual peak would depend on psychological factors like availability, readiness to have sex and enjoyment of sex.

However, it is very possible to have a period in your life where your sex drive is diminished, and you don’t feel satisfaction from sex - that isn’t your sexual peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

In your sexual peak, the drive is there in excess and the sex is much better.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

How long should you wait before having another round?

Shawarma can be quite unhealthy [Fabfoods]

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

Male nipple

Tips to play with a man's nipple for orgasm