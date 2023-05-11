At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

According to a book by Alfred Kinsey, 'Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female,' men and women have different sexual peaks.

According to him, women peak in their 30s while men peak in their late teens. When men are in their late teens and early 20s they can achieve orgasm faster even without a partner but women in their age group will require a more skilled partner and peak much later. Women tend to be much older before they experience orgasms.

Men in their 20s usually have the most sex, all things being equal because their reproductive hormones are in overdrive and there is the opportunity to express themselves sexually.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dayo says: “When I left my family for university, and I started being around women other than my family I began to notice other women and wanted to ask them out.”

According to Medicine Net, "Women between 27 and 45 years old report the highest interest in sex and more sexual fantasies than women in other age groups."

The older women get, the more sex they want to have. Women also report having more sex during these years than women of other ages.

Some balance to the argument

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Biology, there is no specific sexual peak because you can enjoy sex throughout your adulthood.

Even though your hormones can peak at a particular time, it might not be when you have the most satisfying sex.

David says, “When I was 14 years old, a woman would stand next to me and I would feel my penis hard already.” But that wasn’t his sexual peak.

Even though research has provided some average time, your sexual peak would depend on psychological factors like availability, readiness to have sex and enjoyment of sex.

However, it is very possible to have a period in your life where your sex drive is diminished, and you don’t feel satisfaction from sex - that isn’t your sexual peak.

ADVERTISEMENT