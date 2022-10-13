Aquafina collaborates with Hard Rock Cafe to reduce mortality rate of breast cancer

The collaboration which is in furtherance of the stance of the Aquafina brand, towards ensuring a healthy society is to be brought to live via the “Zumba Exercise Session”, happening on the 15th of October, 2022 by 9am onward, at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager, Marketing of Seven up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, noted that while the Aquafina brand exists to ensure a healthy lifestyle via its premium bottled water, the brand is piqued towards giving back to the society via efforts like the “Zumba for a cause” exercise, pioneered by Hard Rock Cafe to save lives from breast cancer.

“No doubt, saving thousands of women who needlessly lose their lives every year from breast cancer is a must, hence why Aquafina as a brand is ready to play its part via the collaboration.

Pulse Nigeria

During the Zumba Aerobics, Aquafina bottled water will be provided for participants to refresh them and keep them going from the beginning to the end of the Aerobic exercise.” - Segun said.

He averred that, with Aquafina, the participants should be rest assured of a remarkable Zumba exercise session, as their #PadiofLife will be available all the way.

On her part, the Sales & Marketing Manager, Nseobong Mbebeng said Hard Rock International will continue to support breast cancer awareness and research with this 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign, which takes place throughout the month of October.

She stated that Hard Rock International has teamed up with world-renowned French Chef and breast cancer survivor, Dominique Crenn, to create a limited-time menu item of Baja Style Shrimp Tacos exclusively available at all Hard Rock Cafes around the world, with a portion of proceeds donated to their local charity.

“Starting October 1 this year, Hard Rock Cafe Lagos have been participating in fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation – the charitable arm of Hard Rock.

Hence, besides the amazing collaboration ongoing with the Aquafina brand, Hard Rock Cafe Lagos will be collaborating with COPE, a non-profit organization which is known for their mission to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria.

We will be having a Zumbathon session on Saturday, the 15th of October at 9am with Blossom's Fitness. To participate, guests would have to pay for their entry - early bird N5000 while those who show up on the day of the exercise will pay N7000. The proceeds will be sent as a donation to the COPE foundation.” - NSEOBONG said.

She added that community members who want to show their support and participate in PINKTOBER can visit Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, and take part in fundraising activities benefiting American Cancer Society and COPE from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

