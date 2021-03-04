Medically known as pruritus ani, anal itching is an irritation of the skin at the opening of the anal canal through which stool exits the body.

In other words, anal itching can as well be described as itching around the anus

Causes of anal itching

Some of the causes of anal itching include:

Natural remedies for herbal infection

1. Garlic

Garlic is one of the best kept medicinal treasures of the past era. It has been used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections for the last 7,000 years.

How to use garlic for anal itching

Eat at least 3 cloves of raw garlic everyday on an empty stomach for a duration of one week.

However, if you cannot stand the pungent smell, you can boil a small quantity of blended garlic and add enough quantity of milk to the blended garlic.

2. Coconut oil

Classified as one of the few super-foods on our planet, with over one thousand five hundred studies to back the claim, coconut oil benefits and uses go beyond what most people realize.

It is packed with antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties

How to use coconut oil for anal itching

Take a minimum of three tablespoons full of coconut oil daily, and you can use it for cooking, to attain maximum reaction.

You can also apply the coconut oil to the anus area so as to effectively relieve the itching and the burning sensation.

3. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is not only effective for anal infection, it has also been a good herb for treating any skin related infections.

In addition, it has been researched to have a powerful effect on relieving inflammation, itching, and soreness. If your infection is hemorrhoid, this herb can be used in treating it effectively. The irritation can be treated effectively.

How to use aloe vera for anal itching

The gel from the aloe vera would be extracted. You can use a knife to help remove the gel effectively.

Take the extracted gel and rub the anal area with it for five minutes. After five minutes of application. Wash off the surface with clean water.

4. Lemongrass

Popularly known as fever grass, lemongrass is not only effective for malaria and other feverish treatment, it is also very useful when it comes to getting rid of infection like anal itching

As a matter of fact, lemongrass has allergens and antioxidant that can effectively treat an underlying cause of skin infections.

How to use lemongrass for anal itching

Cut few leaves of the lemongrass in large quantity.

Boil them in a pot filled with water and bath with the hot water everyday to treat infection.