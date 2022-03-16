RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

African star apple is one of the native fruits that is mostly consumed in African countries like Nigeria.

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple
Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

The fruit is also known as agbalumo by Yoruba's, Chiwo by Hausa's and Udara by Igbo's. The botanical name for African star apple is Chrysophyllum albidum. Also, it contains lots of nutrients that are numerous and beneficial to health.

Recommended articles

In recent time, the demand for African star apple is very high because of its sweet taste and its beneficial to health. The benefits are listed below;

It prevents Anemia

African star apple has a content of iron that is necessary for the body to produce hemoglobin and prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Strengthen the bones

African star apple is rich in calcium and phosphorus, consistent eating of these fruits contributes a lot to strengthening your bones and preventing numerous bone diseases.

Maintains weight loss

Udara is one of the excellent fruits for weight loss, it contains a high amount of dietary fiber that improves satiety, making you feel more satisfied even after a long time.

This is due to its low in fat, and it's the best option to take when you are trying to lose weight.

Anti-oxidant rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C antioxidant properties help neutralize the harmful effect of free radicals and prevent fatal diseases like heart diseases and cancer.

Rich in zinc to help the immune system

It produces collagen that promotes immune health and moderates sugar levels in diabetic patients.

It prevents Diabetes

Udara keeps the blood sugar level under control. It’s rich in antioxidants and helps in protecting the body against health problems such as cancer, diabetes, and heart problems.

Every part of the fruit is nutritious, the leaves are known to possess some healthy properties that have been proven to cure certain ill-health conditions, such as skin rashes, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

The demand for this fruit is very high in the city most importantly when it has to do with the version call "Sweet".

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Covid over? Examining its continued economic impact today

Is Covid over? Examining its continued economic impact today

4 men talk about whether s*x is better without a condom

4 men talk about whether s*x is better without a condom

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Amazing benefits of the seasonal fruit African star apple

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

Wedding on a budget: Here's why you should consider buying a sterling silver ring for your big day

Wedding on a budget: Here's why you should consider buying a sterling silver ring for your big day

An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away, new study suggests

An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away, new study suggests

7 ways to deal with s*xual urges in a celibate relationship

7 ways to deal with s*xual urges in a celibate relationship

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

Trending

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

occur in areas where hair and sweat coexist [Pulse Nigeria]

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Dear men, here's how to wash your penis

Dear men, here's how to wash your penis

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]