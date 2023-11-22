ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Andreas Kamasah

The Chief Executive Officer of Care Love Foundations has blamed the Ghana Education Service for the increase in teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, saying asking students to abstain from sex has been counterproductive.

File photo: HIV/AIDS
File photo: HIV/AIDS

Agatha Johna said this among other things during the Care Love Foundations workshop held at Cape Coast-Central Region on November 19, 2023.

She cited the Central Region in particular as one of the places where there is a high increase in pregnancies and STIs amongst teenagers due to the failure of the abstinence-from-sex approach to yield the desired results.

“GES should accept that their strategy, which is abstinence, has now worked, hence the increase in teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections among teenagers in this country. They need to accept that the policy has failed and needs a change,” rainbowradioonline.com quotes Johna as saying.

In her view, the world has gotten to a stage where asking teenagers to abstain from sex would not work, instead, they should be educated on how to protect themselves while engaging in sexual activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need to review their strategy, move from abstinence to protection, and teach the kids how to properly use condoms to prevent teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections,” she recommended.

Relatedly, data from the Ghana AIDS Commission, revealed that two-thirds of newly diagnosed HIV cases in Ghana are female.

According to the 2022 National and Sub-National HIV/AIDS estimates and forecasts, there were 16,574 new HIV infections reported in Ghana; 10,927 of those cases were in females and 5,647 were in males.

Regarding teenage pregnancy, the latest data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) re, Ghana has failed to meet its 2022 target of decreasing adolescent pregnancies.

In its Health Sector Development Plan for 2022 to 2025, the government set a target of 12% for adolescent pregnancy in 2022, a sharp decline from the 14% recorded in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the GSS found that in 2022, the frequency of adolescent pregnancies increased to 15.2%.

Government statistician professor Samuel Kwabena Anim disclosed the statistics at the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey presentation on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Windy Lodge Hotel, Beach Site in Winneba, Central Region.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Living alone has its ups and downs [Dreamstime]

Living alone increases risk of depression, says recent study

Other signs of depression you didn't know about.Sergey Mironov/Getty Images

Apart from sadness, here are some signs of depression you didn't know about

Ingredients to add to your shampoo

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

Waking up early doesn't have to mean waking up tired [Shutterstock]

7 ways to wake up early and not feel tired