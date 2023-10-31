ADVERTISEMENT
8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

Temi Iwalaiye

How can African women do makeup in hot temperatures without it looking smeared?

How to avoid smeared cakey makeup [allnaijatrends]
How to avoid smeared cakey makeup [allnaijatrends]

In many African countries, by merely stepping out of your house, you are already sweating, not to mention dancing at a party or walking under the sun.

Choose cream over powder products. Cream-based products are ideal for humid weather as they blend into the skin, preventing cake or streaking even during sweating. They are suitable for foundation, concealer, blush, and eyeshadow, as they do not cake or meltdown.

When the weather is hot, drop your highlighter at home and don’t put it on your face. Using a powder highlighter can give you two different complexions when you start to sweat.

To ensure the longevity of your makeup, start by washing your face with cold water to remove excess oil and freshness. Pat your face dry and apply a light moisturising gel or lotion. Blot away any extra sebum or moisturiser.

Use a primer as a base to smooth your skin texture and create an even surface for your foundation. This keeps makeup in place and fills in pores.

How African women can avoid cakey and smeared makeup [boredpanda]
How African women can avoid cakey and smeared makeup [boredpanda]

In humid climates, use a light foundation layer after applying moisturiser and primer, dabbing it in instead of rubbing it in. This will help your makeup look more natural and maintain its effectiveness.

Setting sprays are essential for setting makeup and providing instant hydration to the skin. They should be applied at arm's length and spread evenly over the face. Allow the spray to dry for a few seconds.

Translucent fixing powder is a great alternative to compact powder. It is colourless, absorbs oil, mattifies the skin, provides sheer coverage, and makes skin glow. The silky texture glides on the skin, absorbing all the oil and mattifying it instantly.

When you sweat, don’t leave it on your face, or use tissue or handkerchiefs to wipe it off. Instead go along with blotting papers or oil-absorbing strips for a soft, sweat-free appearance. Pat your face with blotting paper when sweat builds to maintain fresh makeup throughout the day or night.

