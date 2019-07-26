1. Sweets and soft drinks

Too much sugar can not only make you overweight and give you heart problems, but it can also lower your sperm count and your sperm quality. That's why it's important to control your sugar intake.

2. Processed meat

Processed meat such as bacon, hotdogs, and ham have a lot of preservatives that can hurt your sperm quality. Some processed meats also contain more hormones than regular meat, and can thus affect your testosterone levels.

3. Canned goods

Cans are lined with BPA, a chemical that can have effects similar to estrogen, and thus can lower your sperm count and quality.

4. Organ meats

Organ meats such as liver, intestines, etc. might be tasty, but they're not good for your sperm since they are rich in cadmium, a mineral that affects your sperm count.

5. Alcohol

Large amounts of beer can increase the estrogen in your body, and thus lower your sperm count. Alcoholic drinks also take a toll on your liver, so it's best to avoid them if you can.

6. Soybean products

Soy might be healthy and tasty, but if you're trying to conceive, it might be a good idea to stop eating a lot of soy and soy-based foods since consuming large amounts of soy can mimic the effects of estrogen in your body, leading to a lower sperm count.

7. Full fat milk and dairy

Pesticides and chemicals from the environment can sometimes get eaten by cows, which bind to the fat in a cow's body and also goes into the milk. These chemicals can then cause sperm problems such as having low quality sperm.

So it would be best to ease up on your daily intake if you're trying to conceive.

8. Fruits and vegetables with pesticides and preservatives

Pesticides and preservatives might be good when it comes to keeping vegetables fresh and free from insects, but these can have adverse effects on your body. Some pesticides have been known to cause infertility in men, so it's best to eat organic vegetables and fruits so that you can be sure that the food you're eating is free from any harmful chemicals.

Source: smartparents.sg

This article is republished with permission from theAsianparent Philippines.

Also Read: Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com