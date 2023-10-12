ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways you can naturally improve your eyesight

Anna Ajayi

Your eyes are precious, and taking care of them should be a priority.

Your eye health should be priority [Pinterest]
Your eye health should be priority [Pinterest]

We live in an age where our eyes are constantly glued to screens, it's no surprise that many of us experience deteriorating eyesight. It is, however, important that we prioritise our eye health, as neglecting it could put us at risk for chronic conditions such as tumours, cardiac arrests, or even cancer.

Our eyes work tirelessly for us, and it's our responsibility to care for them. So, what are those bad habits we need to let go of and which should we embrace to improve our eyesight?

Here are some to take note of, for better eye health:

Eat lots of greens and fruits for good eye health [Pinterest]
Eat lots of greens and fruits for good eye health [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

It all starts with what you put on your plate. A diet rich in nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and minerals like zinc are great for your eye health. Include colourful fruits and vegetables like carrots, greens, spinach, mangoes and bell peppers in your meals, as they are packed with nutrients that nourish your eyes.

Drink enough water and always stay properly hydrated as this maintains the moisture in your eyes. Dehydration can cause dry eyes and discomfort.

Always stay hydrated [Pinterest]
Always stay hydrated [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Make it a habit to drink enough water each day to keep your eyes refreshed and clear.

Most of us spend hours in front of screens, whether for work or entertainment, and this can harm our eyesight in the long run. To protect your eyes from digital eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple practice reduces eye strain and fatigue.

A good night's sleep must not be overlooked. When you don't get to sleep well enough, you may wake up with eye bags and red eyes. This is because, during deep asleep, your eyes have a chance to repair and rejuvenate, so you wake up with a refreshed vision. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. It may seem hard to achieve, but the sacrifices you make for your eye health would be worthwhile.

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your eyes and cause vision problems. Invest in a pair of good-quality sunglasses that will shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

If you're a smoker, consider quitting to protect your eyesight. Smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and many other eye conditions.

Don't underestimate the importance of regular eye check-ups. Even if you don't currently wear glasses or contact lenses, having your eyes examined by an optometrist or ophthalmologist every now and then can help detect potential issues early on.

