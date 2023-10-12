7 ways you can naturally improve your eyesight

We live in an age where our eyes are constantly glued to screens, it's no surprise that many of us experience deteriorating eyesight. It is, however, important that we prioritise our eye health, as neglecting it could put us at risk for chronic conditions such as tumours, cardiac arrests, or even cancer.

Our eyes work tirelessly for us, and it's our responsibility to care for them. So, what are those bad habits we need to let go of and which should we embrace to improve our eyesight?

Here are some to take note of, for better eye health:

Eat colourful fruits and veggies

It all starts with what you put on your plate. A diet rich in nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and minerals like zinc are great for your eye health. Include colourful fruits and vegetables like carrots, greens, spinach, mangoes and bell peppers in your meals, as they are packed with nutrients that nourish your eyes.

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water and always stay properly hydrated as this maintains the moisture in your eyes. Dehydration can cause dry eyes and discomfort.

Make it a habit to drink enough water each day to keep your eyes refreshed and clear.

Take breaks from your screens

Most of us spend hours in front of screens, whether for work or entertainment, and this can harm our eyesight in the long run. To protect your eyes from digital eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple practice reduces eye strain and fatigue.

Get good sleep

A good night's sleep must not be overlooked. When you don't get to sleep well enough, you may wake up with eye bags and red eyes. This is because, during deep asleep, your eyes have a chance to repair and rejuvenate, so you wake up with a refreshed vision. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. It may seem hard to achieve, but the sacrifices you make for your eye health would be worthwhile.

Protect your eyes from UV rays

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your eyes and cause vision problems. Invest in a pair of good-quality sunglasses that will shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

Quit smoking

If you're a smoker, consider quitting to protect your eyesight. Smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and many other eye conditions.

Regular eye check-ups