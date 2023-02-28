7 things to consider before having a cosmetic surgery

There has been a rise in plastic and cosmetic surgeries across the world as more women are willing to go under the knife just to have the perfect body.

However, as with anything surgery, there are some important things and questions you need to consider before you make that move.

7 questions to answer before before getting a boob or butt job

1. Do your research

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you rush to book an appointment, have you taken the time to do extensive research on the procedure you want to undergo? It is best to find out as much as possible about the procedure you want. This includes knowing the name of the procedure, what the procedure actually entails if the procedure is going to achieve the result you want and whether it is the correct procedure for the body part for which you are seeking enhancement.

2. Check your surgeon’s qualifications and experience

Cosmetic surgery comes with a lot of complications and you need to be sure you are in safe hands. Ensure your plastic surgeon is board certified by the Board of Plastic Surgery.

Ask how often your surgeon performs the procedure. This is not a question of specific numbers, it is about experience and expertise. Find out what your surgeon’s relationship is with the procedure you are seeking. If your selected surgeon isn’t board-certified in plastic surgery, or in the procedure you want to have performed, keep searching.

Plastic surgeons must complete 50 hours of continuing medical education each year to ensure they’re up to date, take regular performance examinations, as well as record patient outcomes, to maintain their certification. Don't forget to check reviews, and ask around for recommendations.

ALSO READ: How big boobs affect the sex life of women

3. Timing is key

You have to be healthy before undergoing cosmetic surgery. Make sure you disclose your entire medical history to your plastic surgeon. Your plastic surgeon can’t give an accurate assessment if you hide health problems e.g high blood pressure. Also, strive to be as physically fit as possible before surgery.

For best results, consider waiting to have surgery after you are done with breastfeeding and you’ve completed your family.

ece-auto-gen

4. The cost

It is not news that cosmetic surgery doesn’t come at a cheap price. If cost is a concern, ask about financing options.

Whether you are paying cash or you are financing your surgery, you have to really determine if you can afford plastic surgery. Are there other things in your life that will take a big hit if you put money toward plastic surgery? This is especially true if you are financing your surgery. Long after you’ve recovered, are you willing to still be paying off your surgery? You’ll still have to pay, even if the result is not exactly what you wanted or you have a complication.

5. Recovery

The amount of time you’ll need to take off work and your activity restrictions will vary depending on your procedure, how long surgery takes if you’ll have a hospital stay, and the type of anaesthesia used. Depending on your procedure, you may need days or even weeks to recover. You will need time off to recover after your procedure. And it isn’t just the initial aches, pains, and bruising, that you will experience, but after those have faded you may still have restrictions ordered by your plastic surgeon.

Sometimes achieving your goals may involve more than one procedure to refine the results. Following your post-op instructions to the letter will ensure a smoother recovery and a better result.

Ask about your recovery, especially the first 24-48 hours. Ask when you will be able to return to work, when you can return to strenuous activity such as exercise, and how long until you should start to see your final results.

Pulse Nigeria

6. Know the risks and complications

You need to know the possible complications that come with the particular procedure(s) you are having.

There is a risk to any surgical procedure and you should be fully aware of all the risks before choosing to have your procedure. Another risk is that despite perfect technique or what is considered a good result by a plastic surgeon, you may not be happy with the final result.

7. Have realistic expectations

Your plastic surgeon can only control what happens inside the operating room. No matter how great a job your plastic surgeon does, it will not guarantee a job promotion, a relationship, or an improved social life or social status. Plastic surgery will not cure depression or eating disorders.