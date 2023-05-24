The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Samiah Ogunlowo

Have you ever wondered why despite all your efforts, your skin doesn't seem to reach its full potential?

Common skincare myths that have been holding you back.
Common skincare myths that have been holding you back.

Recommended articles

Well, it's time to debunk some of these common skincare myths that have been holding you back.

This article will uncover the truth behind 7 popular skincare misconceptions that almost everyone believes. Get ready to separate fact from fiction and achieve the glowing, healthy skin you deserve!

ADVERTISEMENT
Oily skin needs moisturizing to avoid breakouts
Oily skin needs moisturizing to avoid breakouts ece-auto-gen

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, oily skin needs hydration too. Skipping moisturizer can actually worsen oil production and lead to breakouts. Opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturizers that provide hydration without clogging pores.

Popping pimples is a big no-no
Popping pimples is a big no-no skin care Pulselive.co.uk

Fact: We've all been guilty of it, but popping pimples is a big no-no! It can lead to infections, scarring, and even more breakouts. Instead, treat them with spot treatments containing ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

ADVERTISEMENT
Not all natural remedies are suitable for every skin type.
Not all natural remedies are suitable for every skin type. ece-auto-gen

Fact: While natural ingredients can be beneficial, not all natural remedies are suitable for every skin type.

It's important to understand your skin's specific needs and consult a dermatologist before experimenting with DIY treatments. Sometimes, science-backed skincare products can provide better results.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sunscreen should be applied daily (Credit: Harvard Health)
Sunscreen should be applied daily (Credit: Harvard Health) Pulse Live Kenya

Fact: Sunscreen should be a daily essential, regardless of the weather.

Harmful UV rays can penetrate clouds and cause skin damage, leading to premature ageing and an increased risk of skin cancer. Don't forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.

ADVERTISEMENT
Over-exfoliating leads to dryness, sensitivity, and inflammation of the skin
Over-exfoliating leads to dryness, sensitivity, and inflammation of the skin ece-auto-gen

Fact: Over-exfoliating can strip away the skin's natural oils, leading to dryness, sensitivity, and inflammation. Limit exfoliation to 2-3 times a week and choose gentle exfoliants that suit your skin type. Remember, moderation is key!

Price doesn't always determine the effectiveness of a skincare product.
Price doesn't always determine the effectiveness of a skincare product. Pulse Nigeria

Fact: Price doesn't always determine the effectiveness of a skincare product. Some affordable brands offer high-quality formulations that yield great results. It's more important to focus on the ingredients and choose products that address your specific skin concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT
Skincare knows no gender (Credit: The Independent)
Skincare knows no gender (Credit: The Independent) Pulse Live Kenya

Fact: Skincare knows no gender! Men's skin needs just as much care and attention. Establishing a simple skincare routine can help combat issues like acne, razor burn, and signs of ageing. So, gentlemen, don't be afraid to embrace the world of skincare.

With this information, you can now make informed choices about your skincare routine. Remember that what works for someone else may not work for you, so it's critical to understand your specific skin requirements.

Consult a dermatologist for specific advice and recommendations. By debunking these myths and taking an informed approach, you'll pave the way for healthier, more radiant skin.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are believed to be sexually satisfied [bonninstudio]

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

A man yawning

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

Why staring at women's breasts cause men to live longer [depositphotos]

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

There are ways to deep cleanse your scalp (image used for illustration) [Black Doctor]

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair