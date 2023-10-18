ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

Samiah Ogunlowo

Jewellery is like the perfect spice - it always complements what's already there.

Chunky bracelets add a hint of edginess to your style [Click my Hand]
Chunky bracelets add a hint of edginess to your style [Click my Hand]

Recommended articles

For the fashion-forward ladies out there, here is a curated list of seven must-have jewellery essentials that will elevate your style game and add that extra dash of elegance and charm to your look;

A classic pearl necklace is the epitome of timeless elegance. It can be worn with a wide range of outfits, from formal dresses to casual tees. Whether you're heading to a business meeting or a romantic dinner, a pearl necklace adds a touch of sophistication to your style.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pearl necklaces make you look more sophisticated [Etsy]
Pearl necklaces make you look more sophisticated [Etsy] Pulse Nigeria

Statement earrings are your go-to when you want to add a little drama to your outfit. These bold pieces come in various shapes, sizes, and colours. They can instantly transform your look and are perfect for making a striking impression at social events and parties.

Stacking rings are a trendy and versatile addition to your jewellery collection. Mix and match different rings to create a personalised, layered look. They're ideal for casual outings and can be easily dressed up for more formal occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stacking rings are trendy and versatile [Etsy]
Stacking rings are trendy and versatile [Etsy] Pulse Nigeria

Every woman needs a pair of diamond stud earrings in her jewellery box. These timeless pieces are perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of sparkle to your look. Whether you're going to the office or simply running errands, diamond studs are your best friends.

Chunky bracelets, whether they're made of metal, leather, or beads, are the perfect way to add a hint of edginess to your style. They can be paired with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look or combined with a little black dress for a night out.

ADVERTISEMENT

A long pendant necklace is a versatile accessory that can instantly transform your outfit. You can layer it with other necklaces or let it stand alone as a focal point. These necklaces are perfect for creating a boho-chic or elegant look.

Long pendant necklace layered with another necklace [Amyo Jewelry]
Long pendant necklace layered with another necklace [Amyo Jewelry] Pulse Nigeria

A vintage brooch is a unique and charming piece of jewellery that adds a touch of nostalgia and style. Pin it to your jacket lapel, dress, or even use it as a hair accessory. It's a conversation starter and an exquisite way to express your individuality.

ADVERTISEMENT
There are several designs to pick from [Hugetomato]
There are several designs to pick from [Hugetomato] Pulse Nigeria

Jewellery is not just about looking good; it's a way to express your personality, creativity, and individuality. These seven jewellery essentials offer you a diverse range of options to enhance your style for any occasion. Mix and match, experiment, and discover the jewellery pieces that resonate with your style and soul.

Remember, the key to rocking these jewellery essentials is to wear them with confidence. Embrace your uniqueness, and let your jewellery be an extension of your vibrant and stylish self.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing