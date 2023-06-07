7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety
Life can sometimes feel like a rollercoaster ride, with twists and turns. However, there are herbs that can soothe this turbulence.
The demands of work, relationships, and daily life can sometimes leave us feeling overwhelmed and mentally exhausted. While there are various methods to manage stress, turning to nature's remedies can provide a holistic and soothing approach.
Nigeria is home to an array of medicinal herbs that have been used for centuries to promote relaxation and mental well-being. This article explores 10 remarkable Nigerian herbs known for their stress-relieving properties.
Incorporating these natural remedies into your daily routine may help you find a sense of calm and balance amidst life's challenges:
1) Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha, also known as "Indian ginseng," is a powerful adaptogenic herb widely recognized for its ability to combat stress and anxiety. This herb helps regulate cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for the body's stress response, promoting a state of calm and relaxation.
2) Holy basil
Holy Basil (Scent leaf), known as efinrin in Yoruba, nchanwu in Igbo and daidoya in Hausa is considered a sacred herb in Nigeria and is highly regarded for its stress-reducing properties. It helps regulate stress hormones, improves mental clarity, and supports overall emotional well-being.
3) Lemon balm
Lemon Balm known as Jogbo in Yoruba, Nchuanwunta, Nchuanwofia in Igbo is a fragrant herb that has been used for centuries to ease anxiety and promote relaxation. It has a calming effect on the nervous system, helping to reduce tension and improve sleep quality.
4) Chamomile
Chamomile is a popular herb renowned for its calming properties. It contains compounds that bind to receptors in the brain, reducing anxiety and inducing a state of tranquillity. A cup of chamomile tea before bedtime can promote restful sleep.
5) Valerian root
Valerian root is a potent herb known for its sedative properties. It helps calm the nervous system, promotes relaxation, and supports healthy sleep patterns, making it an excellent choice for managing stress-induced insomnia.
6) Kava Kava
Kava Kava is a herb native to the South Pacific and is valued for its anxiety-reducing effects. It acts as a mild sedative, relaxing the mind and body without causing drowsiness.
7) Lavender
Lavender is a delightful herb with a calming aroma that has been used for centuries to ease anxiety and promote relaxation. It can be used in essential oil form or added to bathwater to create a soothing experience.
In a world filled with constant challenges and pressures, it is essential to prioritize your mental and emotional well-being. Nigerian herbs offer a valuable resource in the journey towards stress reduction and anxiety relief.
From the adaptogenic properties of Ashwagandha to the soothing effects of Lavender, these herbs provide a natural and sustainable way to find balance and relief in your life.
However, it is important to remember that everyone's experience may vary, and it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your wellness routine.
