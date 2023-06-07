7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety

The demands of work, relationships, and daily life can sometimes leave us feeling overwhelmed and mentally exhausted. While there are various methods to manage stress, turning to nature's remedies can provide a holistic and soothing approach.

Nigeria is home to an array of medicinal herbs that have been used for centuries to promote relaxation and mental well-being. This article explores 10 remarkable Nigerian herbs known for their stress-relieving properties.

Incorporating these natural remedies into your daily routine may help you find a sense of calm and balance amidst life's challenges:

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an herb that's long been used for anti-aging in Ayurveda, an ancient system of holistic medicine originating in India. The herb, often classified as an adaptogen, has a host of health benefits that range from easing anxiety and stress to soothing arthritis to boosting cognitive function. Modern Age's Dr. Vinjamoori said that ashwagandha has been shown in research studies to reduce cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, and improve sleep in people without insomnia. Recent research has also shown that ashwagandha could be a promising agent in anti-aging treatments. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in 2020 found that ashwagandha may help maintain the length of the key proteins at end of chromosomes known as telomeres. Telomeres are often shortened in the process of DNA replication which has been pointed to as the main factor that "speeds up cell ageing and promotes degeneration processes" the study noted. Business Insider USA

Ashwagandha, also known as "Indian ginseng," is a powerful adaptogenic herb widely recognized for its ability to combat stress and anxiety. This herb helps regulate cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for the body's stress response, promoting a state of calm and relaxation.

2) Holy basil

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy Basil (Scent leaf), known as efinrin in Yoruba, nchanwu in Igbo and daidoya in Hausa is considered a sacred herb in Nigeria and is highly regarded for its stress-reducing properties. It helps regulate stress hormones, improves mental clarity, and supports overall emotional well-being.

3) Lemon balm

Pulse Nigeria

Lemon Balm known as Jogbo in Yoruba, Nchuanwunta, Nchuanwofia in Igbo is a fragrant herb that has been used for centuries to ease anxiety and promote relaxation. It has a calming effect on the nervous system, helping to reduce tension and improve sleep quality.

4) Chamomile

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Chamomile is a popular herb renowned for its calming properties. It contains compounds that bind to receptors in the brain, reducing anxiety and inducing a state of tranquillity. A cup of chamomile tea before bedtime can promote restful sleep.

5) Valerian root

Pulse Nigeria

Valerian root is a potent herb known for its sedative properties. It helps calm the nervous system, promotes relaxation, and supports healthy sleep patterns, making it an excellent choice for managing stress-induced insomnia.

ADVERTISEMENT

6) Kava Kava

Pulse Nigeria

Kava Kava is a herb native to the South Pacific and is valued for its anxiety-reducing effects. It acts as a mild sedative, relaxing the mind and body without causing drowsiness.

7) Lavender

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavender is a delightful herb with a calming aroma that has been used for centuries to ease anxiety and promote relaxation. It can be used in essential oil form or added to bathwater to create a soothing experience.

In a world filled with constant challenges and pressures, it is essential to prioritize your mental and emotional well-being. Nigerian herbs offer a valuable resource in the journey towards stress reduction and anxiety relief.

From the adaptogenic properties of Ashwagandha to the soothing effects of Lavender, these herbs provide a natural and sustainable way to find balance and relief in your life.