7 foods that increase vagina wetness

It has been proven that food also has an impact on the overall health of your vagina and can contribute to infections, odour, and other problems. When we eat certain foods, we usually consider what is good for our bodies or our energy levels, but we rarely choose a meal based on what it might do to our vaginal health.

However, certain foods can also have an effect on your vaginal health, causing conditions such as dryness or disrupting your natural pH balance. Vaginal lubrication also known as wetness is made possible by the glands located in the cervix.

Moisture produced by these glands travels down the cervix and enters the vaginal canal, aiding in the removal of dead cells and keeping the vaginal canal clean.

The vagina is a very delicate organ that can be damaged if it is not lubricated, especially during sexual intercourse when there is too much friction on the walls, causing pain and cuts and ultimately leading to various infections and diseases.

This isn't something you'll learn in nutrition class, but if you want to maintain your vaginal health, you'll want to make sure you're adjusting your lifestyle to help your reproductive system run smoothly. And that includes diet!

Here are 7 foods that can help increase the wetness of your Vagina:

1) Apples

There are a lot of fruits that aren't keto-friendly, thanks to their sugar and carb content. Red apples stand out because of how much sugar they have.If you really want an apple, you're better off with a yellow or a green one, which have less sugar. You should also limit the number of berries and citrus fruits you eat if you're following the keto diet.

According to a 2014 study reported by Healthline, women who eat an apple at least once a day had increased sex drive. The Phytoestrogen phloridzin found in apples is thought to improve sex functionality, lubrication, arousal, and orgasmic ability.

Scientists also believe that the compound phloridzin found in apples is similar to the female sex hormone oestradiol. This hormone is important in sexual arousal.

Apples also contain antioxidants that help stimulate blood flow to the vagina. This causes the body to feel intimate pleasure and, eventually, orgasm.

2) Leafy green vegetables

Pulse

Foods high in nitrates, such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are converted by your body into nitric oxide, a vasodilator required for proper blood flow. Because of their many nutrients, including dietary nitrates, dark leafy greens are blood-purifying and improve circulation.

Nitrates are vasodilators, meaning they widen blood vessels and increase blood flow throughout the body, including the vagina. This increased blood flow may help improve vaginal dryness and sexual arousal.

These greens are also high in vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium, which are all good for muscle health, including vaginal muscles.

3) Avocados

Pulse Nigeria

Who knew that your favourite toast topper is good for your sex life?

Avocados are high in healthy fats, vitamin B6, and potassium, all of which are beneficial to your libido. This libido-stimulating fruit may improve lubrication and estrogen levels, strengthen vaginal walls, and even improve IVF (In vitro fertilization) success.

Because of their monounsaturated fatty acid content, avocados are a trusted source— though more research on the link between avocados and maternal health is needed.

4) Whole grains

BusinessInsider USA Images

Whole grains are high in fibre, such as oats, quinoa and brown rice. These foods help to keep your blood sugar levels stable, which helps to keep your hormones in check and in turn prevent Vaginal dryness. Vaginal dryness is frequently caused by hormonal imbalance.

5) Okra

Pulse Ghana

The best-kept vaginal secret is okra. Okra contains a lot of estrogens which is known to prevent vaginal dryness and atrophy. If you consume okra, the inside of your vaginal will become as wet and slippery as the vegetables.

6) Probiotics

BusinessInsider

Probiotics have long been lauded for their impact on gut health; however, some research suggests that probiotics may also improve the vaginal “ecosystem.”

One study found that the underlying cause of vaginal dryness isn’t simply low estrogen levels but that low estrogen limits the growth of probiotic bacteria in the vagina. This can result in vaginal dryness, atrophy, and the possibility of vaginal infection.

Probiotic consumption, according to researchers, may support the vaginal 'ecosystem' by preventing a decrease in the protective vaginal flora, which may cause dryness and irritation.

7) Orange

Pulse Nigeria

Orange is one of the most popular fruits; it is high in vitamin C, which is known to have numerous health benefits. This includes, among other things, preventing skin damage, lowering cholesterol, controlling blood sugar levels, and keeping the vagina lubricated.

Orange's high vitamin C content promotes wetness of the vaginal walls, which aids penetration during sexual intercourse. It also gives the body stamina, which means it can help you last longer during sexual intercourse.