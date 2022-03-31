6 Underrated fruits and their benefits

But this neglect of some fruits might be unintentional based on some reasons which are; unavailability, slow growth, no commercial benefits, etc. However, these reasons doesn’t make the underrated fruits less tasty or nutritious. Below are a list of 5 fruits that are often underrated or under-appreciated.

Persimmons

Persimmon fruit comes from a certain tree called Diospyros. The color ranges from yellow to dark red-orange. Some persimmons are spherical, while others have the shape of an acorn or pumpkin.

Persimmons contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. They are also high in soluble dietary fiber, which slows the digestion of carbohydrates, preventing spikes in blood sugar.

In addition, Persimmons help in keeping your eyes healthy. One serving contains more than half the recommended daily intake of Vitamin A, which is vital to vision. Its peel is rich in lutein, which is known to help protect against eye disease.

2.Custard Apple:

Cherimoya is popularly known as custard apple. It’s a green-colored, cone-shaped fruit with leathery skin, creamy and sweet flesh. Custard apple’s outer covering is green and heart-shaped, but the creamy flesh inside is white in color. The fruit is high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, as well as anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties.

The dark brown seeds inside this custard-like part are toxic to eat, so avoid them. Eating foods like Custard apple may help reduce your risk of depression because low blood levels of vitamin B6 are linked to depression, especially in older adults. Custard apple is an excellent source of vitamin B6 (pyridoxine).

3.Lychees

Lychee (Litchi chinensis) also known as litchi or lichee, is a small tropical fruit from the soapberry family. Lychee have a pink-red, inedible and leathery skin that should be removed before consumption. Lychee has a white, sweet and flowery flavor flesh and surrounds a dark seed in the center. The Nutrition table of a lychee;

Protein: 0.8 grams

Carbs: 16.5 grams

Calories: 66

Fiber: 1.3 grams

Sugar: 15.2 grams

Fat: 0.4 grams

4. Pomelo

Shaddock is popularly known as Pomelo is the largest citrus fruit in the Rutaceae family and the primary ancestor of the grapefruit. Pomelo is shaped like a teardrop and has a green or yellow flesh, covered by a pale, thick rind. "Shaddock" is another name for this citrus Asian fruit.

Pomelo helps in maintaining weight by increasing the amount of food you eat without increasing the amount of calories. The fruit assists in body wellness like improved bone density and a decreased risk of certain chronic diseases.

5.Blueberries

They are tiny berries that are circled in shape. Berries are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and antioxidants. Berries are antioxidants, they are believed to reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

In addition, they help to fight against oxidative stress and viral infections.

6.Passion Fruit