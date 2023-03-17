ADVERTISEMENT
5 cute natural hairstyles inspired by Sophie Alakija

Temi Iwalaiye

Today we are inspired by Sophie Alakija’s styling of her natural hair and we hope it gives you some ideas on how to style your hair.

How to style your natural hair [Instagram]
How to style your natural hair [Instagram]

One of the great things about having natural hair is that there are more than 100 ways to style it. Actress, Sophie Alakija is famous for how she styles her natural hair and we are learning the ropes from her.

Here are five styles you could do.

Sophie has cut her curly hair to baby length, which means she can use rubber bands to style the front, just like a baby!

Another way to style your natural hair is to blow it out. A blowout dismantles the existing curl structure. You can use heat or a texturiser to blow out your hair.

Large twists are a great way to go. You won’t have to spend time doing them and they are a protective hairstyle. We also loved how she used cowries to style them.

One thing we love about how Sophie styles her natural hair is her use of different clips and ribbons. News flash, the two buns hairstyle is not just for children, it’s as cute on grown women too.

This should be a good-to for natural hair girls, a sleek down bun is very business casual and has you looking beautiful with minimal effort.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

