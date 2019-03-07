Do you want to get the ideal hourglass figure? Well, if a slim waist has always been a dream, look no further.

We are here to give you special tips that will help you achieve your dream waist, and quickly.

Keep reading!

1. Change your diet

Nutritional studies have shown that eating whole grains, fruits and other starchy vegetables help you reduce the amount of fat you put into your body because they help you feel fuller for longer. Better still, whole grains do not contain any preservatives and are healthier for you in the long run. This is the proven best way to lose weight, quickly and shed that stubborn stomach fat. Bear in mind that some fruits are high in sugar and eating TOO many can have the opposite effect. Everything in balance and that slim waist will be just within your reach.

In order to lose a single pound, you need to cut an average of 3,,500 calories from your weekly diet. Do not starve yourself but bear in mind that in order to achieve your goals, you have to eat healthier not necessarily, less.

2. Drinks lots of water

An important thing to remember when thinking about losing weight is making sure that you drink more water. Water stops your body from mistaking thirst for hunger and you will find yourself eating less.

Water is also great for your skin and hair.

3. Quality over quantity

People who diet tend to go from one extreme to another and instead of sticking to healthy foods, eat hardly anything. The secret to dieting is eating more healthy meals, which do not introduce excess calories and bad fats and sugar into your diet.

4. Exercise

Exercise is the perfect solution to make your waist smaller in just a matter of weeks but it all depends on how hard you're willing to work. Results will only follow when you put in the effort and dedicate yourself to the cause.

Don't get ahead of yourself. Firstly, make an exercise plan which takes you from a basic level and works all the way through the stages, getting gradually more intense. Maintain an exercise journal to remind yourself your progress and hold yourself accountable.

For better results, you can also perform target-specific exercises, especially the ones that help shape the waist. These exercises are quite important; even though you cannot directly target weight loss on the waist, you certainly perform certain exercises that tone and slim your mid-section muscles.

5. Build your upper body

The best way to make something smaller is by making things around it look bigger, an illusion if you will. Remember, when you exercise your upper curves, i.e. your shoulders and chest, the waist appears slimmer.