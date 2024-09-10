5 warning signs you're overdoing skincare

Even skincare influencers are not helping matters as everywhere you turn, there's a new product they swear is responsible for their skin glow.

This has made a lot of people jump on many skincare products all in a bid to get that glass skin. But then, while a dedicated skincare routine can help maintain healthy, glowing skin, there’s a fine line between caring for your skin and overdoing it.

It can come to a point where the skincare products or treatments start to harm your skin, leading to irritation and damage. To avoid this, here are five warning signs that indicate you might be overdoing your skincare routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excessive dryness and peeling

One of the first indicators that you are overdoing your skincare routine is excessive dryness or peeling.

This usually happens when you use too many harsh products such as exfoliants, retinoids, or acids. This leads to the skin barrier becoming compromised, and it can no longer retain moisture properly, leading to dry, flaky patches.

Persistent redness or irritation

If your skin appears red, irritated or inflamed more often than usual, it's likely a sign that you are applying too many products or using overly harsh ingredients. Ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid are known for their effectiveness but can irritate if overused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakouts

Interestingly, using too many products can lead to breakouts. Overloading your skin with multiple serums, creams, and oils can clog your pores, causing pimples, blackheads, and congestion.

Also, over-exfoliating strips the skin of natural oils, prompting your skin to produce more oil, which can also trigger acne.

Increased sensitivity

Another warning sign that you are overdoing it with your skincare routine is if your skin suddenly becomes more sensitive to touch, temperature, or even your usual products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overdoing your skincare routine, especially with actives like retinol or exfoliating acids, can make your skin more vulnerable to environmental stressors and irritants.

Inflamed, enlarged pores

Another sign of skincare overload is the enlargement of pores. When you overuse certain products, such as clay masks or astringent toners, it can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to enlarged, inflamed pores as the skin compensates by producing excess sebum.

If you notice any of these warning signs, it is important to take a step back cut down on some products and simplify your skincare routine. You can do this by giving your skin a break from active ingredients and focusing on hydration and barrier repair.